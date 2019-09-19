Oh, you thought ABH was only dropping a palette? Nah, they go big. In addition to the newly-announced Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2, I'm now wondering when the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Glitters drop, because believe me, I'll be buying both. The palette itself has some stunning shimmers, but nothing scratches my sparkle itch quite like a good loose glitter, and ABH is blessing us with a whopping 10 shades to live out our ultra-reflective fall fantasies. Euphoria glam just got a whole lot more luxe, people.

If you're really out of the loop, I highly suggest heading over to the Anastasia Beverly Hills Instagram page and scrolling through their recent posts to familiarize yourself with all the newness. After successfully launching both the Norvina Palette and the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1, the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 is here to slay the season, with shades of blue and green aplenty, plus pops of pink, orange, and yellow. To compliment the newest palette in the Norvina collection, ABH, is also dropping ten Norvina-approved shades of loose glitter, and be still my heart, one is sparklier than the next.

Behold all ten shades, including three purples (Of course!), two blues, two greens, two pearls, and one funky duochrome red:

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

"I felt that these glitters were the perfect way to finish or top off looks," Norvina shared with her followers via a post on Instagram. "Just when you thought you did all the looks possible with your palette, BOOM pop a glitter." With 25 shades in the Vol. 2 Palette and 10 shades of glitter to pair them with, the possibilities really do seem endless.

If you're having trouble picking a favorite right off the bat, please refer to the swatches below, on light skin...

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

...And again on medium skin...

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

...And once more on dark skin:

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Shout out to ABH for blessing us with three sets of swatches; it really does make it easier to see what shades will suit you best. Personally, I'm head over heels for "Dimension," the glitter compromised of chunky blue stars, "Day 2," the iridescent peachy gold, and "Carnival," the red with the duochrome green shift.

When I first saw this photo of Norvina wearing "Dimension" under the eyes a la Rue's Euphoria glitter-tears, I half-expected her to announce a cameo on the show's next season:

Can someone please bring these glitters to the attention of Doniella Donny, Head Makeup Artist for Euphoria? I need to see Rue rocking "Dimension," Jules contrasting her pale skin with fiery "Carnival," and Maddi serving full glam with a glitter ombre of "Team No Sleep" and "In The Moment." Is that too much to ask? @Doniella, DM me and we can brainstorm some more lewks.

Anyway, back to the deets — let's talk pricing and where to buy:

These babies will retail for $15 a pop, and seeing as I have never in my life used up an entire vial of loose glitter, it's safe to assume you'll get your money's worth. They launch on September 26, and different shades will be available at different retailers. "In The Moment" will be exclusive to the ABH website, where all 10 shades will be available, while the other nine shades will also be shoppable on Sephora.com, with just five shades — "Color Wave," "Day 2," "Keep Palm," "Team No Sleep," and "Wavy" — available to shop in Sephora stores.