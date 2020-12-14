Ready for the next generation of Jonases? It sounds like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might want kids soon. According to a source who reportedly spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 11, Chopra and Jonas have "been talking about having children in their near future." The source also reportedly added that "the couple has always wanted kids."

The revelation shouldn't come as the world's biggest shock to fans, as both Chopra and Jonas have expressed a desire to have children in the past. Back in February of 2019, Chopra revealed that, though they were in no rush, starting a family was a must for both of them. "We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much," she said. "We're both very driven, we love our work, we're married to our work, and we're both very supportive of each other's work. So I'm sure it will happen in an organic way."

Jonas had a similar take on the matter during a December 2018 appearance on the podcast The Rewind With Guy Raz. "I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person," he shared. "But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."

During that same podcast appearance, Jonas also opened up about the sort of father he hopes to one day be. "I think I've had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways," he shared. "You could say that was unfair, or you could say it's given me some real perspective at an early age and I've seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday." Not to harp on this appearance too much, but at another point during the same interview he called being a dad "a real dream."

So freaking cute. Can't wait to see these two step into parenthood with an adorable little one!