Ordering in almost always wins out over actually cooking — and if you can get a deal on dinner, there's no contest. Thankfully, DoorDash has been offering up special summer discounts every week for DashPass subscribers. But as the season begins to wind down, you may be wondering how long the discounts will last. Here's when DoorDash's Summer of DashPass deals end, so you can save some cash.

DoorDash began its exclusive DashPass weekly deals on July 27, and if you haven't scored a deal from the Summer of DashPass yet, you'll find the discounts in the DoorDash app under the "DashPass Summer Favorites" section at the top. Throughout the summer, DoorDash has been offering deals on bites like a free slice of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory and BOGO Chipotle entrees.

To close out the summer, the final deals will begin on Monday, Aug. 31, and run through Sunday, Sept. 6, and offers $15 off pizza orders from eligible restaurants. To verify which restaurants are participating in the deal, view the "DashPass Pizza Favorites" carousel. Once you're ready to place your order, use the promo code "PIZZA20" at checkout.

Shutterstock

If you act fast, you may also get in on the week five DashPass deal, which ends on Sunday, Aug. 30. Week five's deal will get you $15 off a convenience order from stores such as Walgreens and 7-Eleven when you use the promo code "ESSENTIALS20" at checkout.

To grab the discount, you'll need to have a current DashPass subscription, which offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees year-round on orders of $12 or more from participating restaurants for $9.99 per month. If you aren't a subscriber, you can sign up for DashPass online now. Eligible users can get their first month free for a limited time through Oct. 31.

When ordering delivery, keep in mind the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of Aug. 3. The CDC suggests paying ahead and limiting in-person contact with others where possible. You can also request a no-contact delivery from DoorDash to ensure limited exposure. Once you receive your delivery, make sure you wash your hands after touching the to-go packaging.

