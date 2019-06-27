OK, so they've been engaged since February but when are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom getting married? Well, according to Entertainment Tonight, it's reportedly about to go down pretty dang soon. "They are so ready to start their new life together," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Their plan is to have a close friends and family wedding in the fall, but are keeping many of their plans private."

In the meantime, the two are having a blast just going through the whole planning process. "They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different," the source shared. "They want it to be modern and exciting." And don't worry, they're not getting bored picking flowers and place settings. They're actually having a blast. The source noted that they're "having so much fun with all the details."

What sorts of details, you ask? Well, for starters, Perry's dress. "She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn’t seem to be her," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "This is Katy and Orlando’s day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is all pretty exciting and, TBH, a long time coming for the couple who actually had to put their wedding plans on pause because they were reportedly both so freaking busy with their respective superstar lives.

"They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details," the source told Entertainment Tonight. Perry, herself, opened up about her decision to pause their wedding planning during an appearance on Kiss FM. "We're taking things one step at a time," she told the radio show hosts, adding that she wants to make sure they have a strong "emotional foundation" before walking down the aisle.

For those of you who might have missed their engagement news, here's the scoop. Perry shared the entire story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 25, during which she revealed that Bloom popped the question on a helicopter on Valentine's Day. So, yeah, pretty romantic stuff. But it actually turned out to be a pretty hilarious catastrophe.

"He asked me to marry him on a helicopter," she told Kimmel. "Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he had wanted to say in a note, you know, to divert, right? He was just going to pull it [the ring] out while I was reading it. So, I'm reading it but I'm hearing, like, the champagne is, like, broken, the bottle's everywhere, and I'm still looking at this note."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Oh, and don't worry. Things only got worse from there. "Because he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket, it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'No, I'm just reading the note. I know you're not doing anything,'" she continued with a sly smile.

Obvi, things worked out in the end. Perry said yes and now they're reportedly having a blast and a half planning their "modern and exciting" wedding.