What's Your Dream Relationship? 8 Women Reveal Theirs & Damn, These Sound Nice

Do me a favor and visualize something in your mind: the most perfect relationship you could ever dream up. What does it look like? What's your partner like? What activities do the two of you do together? What topics do you talk about the most? What values do you share? Simply put: What does your dream relationship look and feel like to you?

Well, if nothing comes to mind immediately, or if your own ideas seem too farfetched to you, maybe these responses from ladies on a Reddit thread about their dream relationships will get the creative juices flowing... or at least let you know your dreams aren't too lofty. Check them out below.

This person wants a relationship with total transparency between partners.

/u/_Bunny_boiler_

This person wants a relationship where your lover is also your best friend.

/u/holyshitnuggets

This person wants a relationship where the two of you go on adventures together.

/u/bashidocs

This person wants a relationship that has elements of excitement and comfort.

/u/YourWaterloo

This person wants a relationship where the two of you get swole together.

/u/flickhuck20

This person wants a relationship where the two of you have plenty of time to spend together.

/u/reenuhh

This person wants a relationship where the two of you enjoy various interests together.

/u/Kendrank714

This person wants a relationship where the two of you can enjoy all sorts of activities together.

/u/tonicCONgin

After having read all of those, isn't it kind of awesome to see how different everyone's dream relationship is? Personally, a relationship where my boyfriend is trying to get me to run a marathon with him sounds like an absolute nightmare. But to each their own! There's someone out there for everyone.

