The Super Bowl is one of TV's biggest nights of the year — and not just for football fans. The most-watched sports program in the United States has also become one of the best opportunities for advertisers to show off their most creative (and expensive) projects, and there are always a handful of commercials each year that fans can't stop talking about. This time around, Porsche's 2020 Super Bowl commercial — namely, the song featured in it, "Aymo" — is one of the early topics of discussion, and for good reason.

Getting a single used in a high-profile commercial can be the gateway to success in the post-MTV era, ever since "Little Fluffy Clouds" was used in the first advertisement for the re-released Volkswagen bug. Sofi Tukker's first major hit, "Best Friend," for instance, came from being used in an iPhone commercial. "The Middle," from Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, was damn near inescapable in 2018 due to constant rotation in Target commercials. It's such a great way to get a single in front of audiences, even big names like Meghan Trainor and Sam Smith have done it.

Now, another set of artists can count themselves as part of this winner's circle, as Gramatik and Balkan Bump's collaboration with Talib Kweli, called "Aymo," is highlighted as part of Porche's high-end commercial spot.

Here's the extended version of the ad, which arrived on YouTube a little over a week before the game, on Jan. 24.

Porsche on YouTube

Music lovers will want to listen to an earworm this juicy on repeat for the rest of the day, so here's the full-length track:

Gramatik on YouTube

The song was initially released on Gramatik's Re:Coil, Pt. I album back in 2017. Gramatik might not be that well-known to U.S. audiences, but it's the stage name of Slovenian electronic music producer Denis Jašarević. He signed trumpet player Will Magrid, aka Balkin Bump, to his Lowtemp label a few years back, and the two of them started collaborating. Talib Kweli is probably the most familiar name on this track, having worked with A-list musicians like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

You can download the track for free, or check it, and other songs by Gramatik, on SoundCloud.