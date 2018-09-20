The latest episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse quickly introduced a very familiar element from AHS past. Right off the bat, the survivors within Outpost Three found a horde of snakes, which definitely stood out to fans of the series. So, what's the significance of snakes on American Horror Story: Apocalypse? Let's get into what these creatures probably mean for the rest of the season.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain plot details from the second episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, "The Morning After." Wednesday night's new episode started off just as shockingly as the season premiere did, except with a ton of snakes instead of a nuclear blast. As Emily (Ash Santos) is getting ready for bed, she comes across a whole nest of snakes in her closet. Obviously, she starts freaking out, because like, who wouldn't be freaking out, right? Well... it turns out, Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates) had the opposite reaction: she looked overjoyed to find all the snakes pouring out of Emily's closet, noting that they would be good for protein.

So, yeah — the next terrible dinner that the Outpost Three survivors get to chow down on is snake stew. Except, when everyone sits down for dinner, the snakes somehow become magically alive again and slither away. So ummmm, what was all that snake stuff about? Well, American Horror Story fans were most likely reminded of a certain past season.

As fans know, snakes were a central element to the artwork for American Horror Story: Coven. Before Coven premiered, the season was teased with a bunch of posters and video clips involving snakes. The season's main poster showed a white snake pass through the mouths of three women.

FX

The snakes' return in the latest episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse was obviously no coincidence. We all know that Apocalypse is meant to be a crossover between past seasons Murder House and Coven, but up to the point of Episode 2, we had only seen the return of one Murder House character (when antichrist baby Michael Langdon strutted into Outpost Three as a man now) and still no signs of the coven.

Everyone is anxious to finally see the Coven witches return, and these snakes seem to be a sure sign that they are on their way. Plus, the teaser for the second episode of Apocalypse focused heavily on Cordelia Goode, Myrtle Snow, Madison Montgomery, and Zoe Barnes making their return to the franchise.

FX Networks on YouTube

For a ton of American Horror Story fans, the big appeal of this season of the franchise is getting to check in with all the Coven witches once again, and these snakes are a sure sign that we will not have to wait for the magic much longer. There is even a theory going around that the witches have been hiding out at another one of The Cooperative's outposts, or even that Cordelia Goode may be one of the mysterious members of The Cooperative itself.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on FX.