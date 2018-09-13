American Horror Story: Apocalypse finally premiered on Wednesday, Sept. 12 after months of anticipation and let me just say, it did not disappoint. The show took off right from the start, showing worldwide pandemonium as nuclear explosions killed off most of the world's population. That is, except a few notable people — like Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters), Coco (Leslie Grossman), and Timothy (AHS newcomer Kyle Allen). But quite possibly the biggest character to survive the apocalypse was one you may not have recognized, but had a very familiar name. Who is Michael Langdon on American Horror Story: Apocalypse? You may recognize his last name.

After the fatal nuclear explosions and radiation kills off most people on Earth, the remaining survivors are brought to Outpost Three.

More to come...