Just when we all thought 2018 might end peacefully, we couldn't have been more wrong. Over the past few weeks, President Donald Trump has been threatening to shut down the government in order to gain funding for his infamous border wall. At first, some of us might not have taken his threat seriously, but unfortunately it doesn't look like the president is budging on this issue. So, for those wondering what's the deadline for a government shutdown? Well, it's here just in time for the holidays.

According to The New York Times, President Trump will have to reach an agreement with lawmakers by Friday, Dec. 21 to keep the government open. Unfortunately for many of us, it looks like Trump is determined to shut down the government if the funding isn't met for his $5 billion U.S.-Mexico border wall. On Monday, Nov. 28, Trump spoke to Politico about his plans for the United States, and claimed that he would "totally be willing" to shut down the federal government if Congress didn't approve his border wall construction plan. Since, a number of lawmakers have spoken to Trump to convince him that a government shutdown isn't the route to take. On Tuesday, Dec. 11, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer met with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the border wall and possible government shutdown. On the plus side, the Oval Office meeting resulted in a slew of hilarious memes, but on the down side Trump told Schumer that he was "proud" to shut down the government if it meant it was for border security.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security,” Trump said. “I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it.”

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

To be honest, President Trump threatening to shut down the government is hardly dramatic anymore. Prior to his most recent threats, Trump has threatened to shut down the government numerous times. In July, Trump threatened to shut down the government when the House Appropriations Committee approved a spending bill that would have given $1.6 billion to border wall security, which is quite a difference compared to Trump's proposed $5 billion budget. Then, in September, Trump threatened to shut down parts of the government as again as yet another way to push for for money to fund the border wall.

Well, I guess Trump believes that the third time is the charm when it comes to getting what he wants.

As of Dec. 13, Democrats have offered $1.3 billion for fencing and barriers at the southern border to appease Trump, but it looks like president isn't looking to compromise on this issue.

Judging from the meeting with Pence, Schumer, and Pelosi, it doesn't look like an agreement is going to as seamless as we'd hope. Even though it looked like a heated exchange between Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer, Trump still insists that the meeting was a "friendly" one. Hm. Sure.

As Dec. 21 draws closer, I don't think I'm alone when I say this: 2018 seriously cannot end soon enough.