The days are getting shorter, the sun is setting earlier, and Labor Day weekend isn't far off. It's the end of the summertime and with it the promise of pumpkin spice and sweater weather. It also means that it's time for Netflix to announce what's coming and going for the next month, as September rolls in. As usual, the list of shows arriving is peppered with Netflix Original Series and Original Films, along with a spicing of older content whose rights ebb and flow on the tide. But what's leaving Netflix in September? It turns out there's quite a bit.

At this point, everyone knows that the stuff leaving Netflix isn't going to disappear into the ether. As new streaming services like Disney+ and AppleTV+ ready for launch, they're taking back their stuff. Meanwhile planned services like HBOMax and NBC's still-untitled service are rolling content off of Netflix to have for their own.

As always, there's the Disney stuff that's still clearing out, which will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. This month's exits include classics like Disney’s Mulan, Pocahontas and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch. Watch them while you can.

There's also the Fast & Furious films which are leaving, but that's because they all have a date to arrive on Hulu come Sept. 1. Californiacation Seasons 1-7 are all on their way out the door, but chances are that's because CBS plans to air them elsewhere. All the season of Portlandia are heading out too, so IFC can use them elsewhere. And Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, that PBS cult staple, is also heading off. With a new movie coming out this fall, and a new series streaming on AcornTV, it's a good bet all three will find themselves together reasonably soon.

Here's the list of everything leaving Netflix this September of 2019.

Last Call

Leaving on Sept. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving on Sept. 4

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving on Sept. 6

Honey 3

Leaving on Sept. 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving on Sept. 14

Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving on Sept. 15

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving on Sept. 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving on Sept. 20

Carol

Leaving on Sept. 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving on Sept. 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Leaving on Sept. 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving on Sept. 26