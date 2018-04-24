Netflix may be pushing original content right and left, but there are still people who stream movies and classic TV shows from it every month. That means every month there are people who run to the internet to see what coming to Netflix in the next month, and just as importantly, what's on the way out, in case they have to start binge-watching really fast. Luckily, Netflix tries to give at least a little heads up so there's another full week left in April to use to get through all the shows that are going away at the end of the month. With that in mind, let's go over what's leaving Netflix in May of 2018.

May is a bit of a strange month because there aren't a lot of television shows that are set to expire, and most that are aren't expiring on the fist of the month. Netflix junkies are used to things going *poof* right at 12 midnight on the first of the month because many of the rights contracts that allow Netflix to stream content from other production companies are first of X month to first of XX month. But for some reason, this time the majority of things leaving are doing so on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Also, of the things exiting on May 1, none of them are TV shows. This reflects the fact Netflix hasn't been doing a lot of turnover on their TV front, merely adding their own content to what's already there. Everything going away on May 1 falls under films, including the 2001 hit Bridget Jones' Diary, the classic gangster film Goodfellas, as well as one of the groundbreaking movies in transgender history To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar.

As for what's headed out the door on May 2, most of what seems to be leaving is Disney stuff and other kids' classics. Viewers will say goodbye to High School Musical and High School Musical 2, as well as the Camp Rock knockoff versions. Over on the TV side, four seasons of Phineas and Ferb are leaving (along with the movie) as well as The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Sorry, teenagers!

But other than those major blocks of exits on the first two days of May, this is a pretty quiet month for Netflix comings and goings. Let's run down the full list of everything that's going, going, gone.

Everything Leaving Netflix In May

Leaving 5/1/18

Miramax

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving 5/2/18

Disney

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving 5/7/18

Universal Pictures

The Host

Leaving 5/12/18

Columbia Pictures

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving 5/30/18

Disney