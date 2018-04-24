What's Leaving Netflix In May? Here's Everything That's Heading Out
Netflix may be pushing original content right and left, but there are still people who stream movies and classic TV shows from it every month. That means every month there are people who run to the internet to see what coming to Netflix in the next month, and just as importantly, what's on the way out, in case they have to start binge-watching really fast. Luckily, Netflix tries to give at least a little heads up so there's another full week left in April to use to get through all the shows that are going away at the end of the month. With that in mind, let's go over what's leaving Netflix in May of 2018.
May is a bit of a strange month because there aren't a lot of television shows that are set to expire, and most that are aren't expiring on the fist of the month. Netflix junkies are used to things going *poof* right at 12 midnight on the first of the month because many of the rights contracts that allow Netflix to stream content from other production companies are first of X month to first of XX month. But for some reason, this time the majority of things leaving are doing so on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Also, of the things exiting on May 1, none of them are TV shows. This reflects the fact Netflix hasn't been doing a lot of turnover on their TV front, merely adding their own content to what's already there. Everything going away on May 1 falls under films, including the 2001 hit Bridget Jones' Diary, the classic gangster film Goodfellas, as well as one of the groundbreaking movies in transgender history To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar.
As for what's headed out the door on May 2, most of what seems to be leaving is Disney stuff and other kids' classics. Viewers will say goodbye to High School Musical and High School Musical 2, as well as the Camp Rock knockoff versions. Over on the TV side, four seasons of Phineas and Ferb are leaving (along with the movie) as well as The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Sorry, teenagers!
But other than those major blocks of exits on the first two days of May, this is a pretty quiet month for Netflix comings and goings. Let's run down the full list of everything that's going, going, gone.
Everything Leaving Netflix In May
Leaving 5/1/18
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving 5/2/18
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving 5/7/18
- The Host
Leaving 5/12/18
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving 5/30/18
- Disney’s The Jungle Book