As the rush of new releases arrives on Netflix, the ebb of old titles leaving always follows. Even with Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock taking back their popular titles, Netflix still has a robust slate of TV series and films made by outside companies. New titles flow in on the first of the month, and the old expire at the end of the month. So what's leaving Netflix in May 2021? Let's check out what to watch before it heads out the door.

Like its arrivals, exits are not limited to the final day of the month. There are a few heading out early in May, like the World War I drama War Horse. Mid-month will see the exit of all four seasons of Sherlock, a blow for fans of Benedict Cumberbatch and British mysteries.

But the main exits are reserved for May 31st, which will see the exit of several popular films, including the Drew Barrymore romcom 50 First Dates and the found horror film The Blair Witch Project. Several Academy Award nominees will also be put out to pasture, including the Amy Adams/Meryl Streep delight Julie & Julia, the Viola Davis film The Help, and Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, which was famously snubbed for the Best Picture Oscar.

So what's leaving Netflix in May 2021? Here's the full list:

May 1

Hoarders: Season 10

May 3

War Horse

May 5

Hangman

May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

May 10

Quartet

May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4

May 18

Trumbo

May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

May 31