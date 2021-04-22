As the rush of new releases arrives on Netflix, the ebb of old titles leaving always follows. Even with Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock taking back their popular titles, Netflix still has a robust slate of TV series and films made by outside companies. New titles flow in on the first of the month, and the old expire at the end of the month. So what's leaving Netflix in May 2021? Let's check out what to watch before it heads out the door.
Like its arrivals, exits are not limited to the final day of the month. There are a few heading out early in May, like the World War I drama War Horse. Mid-month will see the exit of all four seasons of Sherlock, a blow for fans of Benedict Cumberbatch and British mysteries.
But the main exits are reserved for May 31st, which will see the exit of several popular films, including the Drew Barrymore romcom 50 First Dates and the found horror film The Blair Witch Project. Several Academy Award nominees will also be put out to pasture, including the Amy Adams/Meryl Streep delight Julie & Julia, the Viola Davis film The Help, and Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, which was famously snubbed for the Best Picture Oscar.
So what's leaving Netflix in May 2021? Here's the full list:
May 1
- Hoarders: Season 10
May 3
- War Horse
May 5
- Hangman
May 6
- City of God: 10 Years Later
- Lockout
May 7
- The Chosen Ones
- House at the End of the Street
May 10
- Quartet
May 14
- Sherlock: Series 1-4
May 18
- Trumbo
May 29
- American Crime: Seasons 1-3
- My Week with Marilyn
- The One I Love
May 31
- 50 First Dates
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- The Blair Witch Project
- Brokeback Mountain
- The Boy
- Deliver Us from Eva
- The Help
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Julie & Julia
- Marauders
- Milk
- Miracle
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
- The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
- Soul Surfer
- Striptease
- Waiting...