Summer is here, and with it comes plenty of opportunity to binge watch more movies and TV shows that we never knew we needed in our lives. May has passed by in a blink of an eye, so I definitely need to catch up on what Netflix is getting rid of after the official summer kickoff that is Memorial Day weekend. Sadly, some big titles are included among the soon-to-be axed content, so I've broken down what we have to stream ASAP. Before you plan out your weekend barbecue plans, check in on what's leaving Netflix in June.

There are endless debates about what season best equates with romantic comedies, and although I will fight about it being autumn till the very end, summer is a close contender. However, Netflix will begin the month by cutting classic rom-com 50 First Dates from its streaming library on June 1. If you still need an Adam Sandler fix, plenty of his other films will remain on the site thanks to his ongoing exclusive deal with Netflix. The Sandra Bullock holiday hit While You Were Sleeping and an Emily Blunt-helmed The Young Victoria are other romantic films leaving the service on June 1.

As always, some of the movie titles being removed now have me questioning if I should buy them on DVD (how traditional of me, right?), but luckily, not too many TV shows are leaving Netflix this month. Fans of Baby Daddy, Cedar Cove, and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown have some insane bingeing to do before all three series are removed on June 21, 18, and 16. If your mom is one of those ladies who inexplicably loves Andie MacDowell and Anthony Bourdain, make sure she knows that it's currently crunch time for her.

In case you need to keep an organized breakdown near your laptop at all times, here's the full list of which titles are leaving on which dates:

June 1:

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

June 2:

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8:

Grace of Monaco

June 9:

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10:

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15:

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

June 16:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

June 18:

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

June 20:

Cake

June 21:

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22:

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23:

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25:

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

June 26:

Alpha and Omega

June 29:

Bad Grandpa .5

June 30:

On Golden Pond

While we may soon miss out on literary adaptations like The Giver and The Great Gatsby or wish for one more month of the Backstreet Boys documentary, there are also some great titles hitting Netflix amidst these exits. On the TV front, June 29 brings forth a second season of Netflix original series GLOW. Season 14 of Grey's Anatomy will join the rest of the series on the site on June 16, while action-packed blockbusters like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok will also pop up in the movie section.

Before I nail down my upcoming Netflix titles to keep an eye on, I'll need to find time to squeeze in some of the movies leaving in June. Who's up for a mega movie marathon?