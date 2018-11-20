What's Leaving Netflix In December? Get Ready For A Major Binge-Session
If Thanksgiving is around the corner, then so is the end of November! With just a week and a half to go before the end of the month, it's time once again for the countdown clock on Netflix's monthly movie turnover to start ticking. Luckily, Netflix made sure to put out their regularly scheduled heads up before the Thanksgiving holiday kicked in, so there's time to finish up watching everything on the list of shows and movies on their way out the door. With this in mind, let's go over what's leaving Netflix in December of 2018.
The bad news is the Great Disney Exodus continues apace, as the House of Mouse takes back all their TV shows and movies ahead of the launch of Disney+ next year. The two biggest titles leaving next month are both Disney hits: Moana and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
The good news is neither leaves at the beginning of the month. Moana's exit comes on Dec. 20, and Pirates of the Caribbean heads out Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
In fact, most of the popular stuff doesn't leave of Dec. 1. There is stuff heading out on the first, but December is more of a rolling exodus than some of the other months on Netflix. In fact, more movies leave on Dec. 4 than on the first of the month, a rarity for Netflix, which likes to tie when the rights to series and films lapse to the start of the month for their consumer base.
Another interesting note for December: This is the first time in a while nearly no TV shows are leaving. There's only one headed out this month: FX's Sons of Anarchy, Seasons 1–7. The rest are all films. It speaks to how much Netflix has turned into a repository for watching TV episodes instead of a rental place to stream movies in the last couple of years.
As for what's heading out in December, here's the list.
Dec. 1
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N'Ever After
- Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1–7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King's Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
Dec. 4
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Dec. 7
- Trolls
Dec. 10
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Dec. 15
- Step Up 2: The Streets
Dec. 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Dec. 17
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Dec. 19
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Dec. 20
- Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Dec. 22
- Spotlight
Dec. 25
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Dec. 31
- Troy