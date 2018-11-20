If Thanksgiving is around the corner, then so is the end of November! With just a week and a half to go before the end of the month, it's time once again for the countdown clock on Netflix's monthly movie turnover to start ticking. Luckily, Netflix made sure to put out their regularly scheduled heads up before the Thanksgiving holiday kicked in, so there's time to finish up watching everything on the list of shows and movies on their way out the door. With this in mind, let's go over what's leaving Netflix in December of 2018.

The bad news is the Great Disney Exodus continues apace, as the House of Mouse takes back all their TV shows and movies ahead of the launch of Disney+ next year. The two biggest titles leaving next month are both Disney hits: Moana and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The good news is neither leaves at the beginning of the month. Moana's exit comes on Dec. 20, and Pirates of the Caribbean heads out Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

Disney

In fact, most of the popular stuff doesn't leave of Dec. 1. There is stuff heading out on the first, but December is more of a rolling exodus than some of the other months on Netflix. In fact, more movies leave on Dec. 4 than on the first of the month, a rarity for Netflix, which likes to tie when the rights to series and films lapse to the start of the month for their consumer base.

Another interesting note for December: This is the first time in a while nearly no TV shows are leaving. There's only one headed out this month: FX's Sons of Anarchy, Seasons 1–7. The rest are all films. It speaks to how much Netflix has turned into a repository for watching TV episodes instead of a rental place to stream movies in the last couple of years.

As for what's heading out in December, here's the list.

Dec. 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1–7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King's Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Dec. 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Dec. 7

Trolls

Dec. 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Dec. 15

Step Up 2: The Streets

Dec. 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Dec. 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Dec. 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Dec. 20

Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Dec. 22

Spotlight

Dec. 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Dec. 31