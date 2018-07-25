It's that time of the month again! With just over a week to go before the end of the month, it's time for the countdown clock starts for Netflix's monthly movie turnover. Netflix's fanbase still has quite a few subscribers who tune in for movies and classic TV shows. Luckily, Netflix always gives out a little heads up, so there's time to catch everything on the list or to finish up the episodes from the shows on their way out the door. With this in mind, let's go over what's leaving Netflix in August of 2018.

The biggest title heading out to pasture is Finding Dory, which is a monumental milestone. This popular Pixar flick isn't just a blow to Netflix for losing it, but also for what it represented. Released in June of 2016, Finding Dory was one of the first Disney-owned franchise films to arrive on Netflix's streaming service as part of the historic deal Disney and Netflix made back when it kicked in on Sept. 1, 2016.

Unfortunately, the deal didn't last. Disney pulled out of it only a year later, with plans to start its own exclusive streaming content service. The deal technically doesn't end until 2019, so films like Incredibles 2 are still on their way, thank heavens. But Disney will not renew anything after the deal expires. Worse, at the end of 2019, all Disney content will leave the service for good. Dory's exit is the beginning of the prime Disney content exodus Netflix will face in another 18 months.

Pixar

Finding Dory will doubtlessly take up most of the headlines, but August is an odd month for Netflix leave-takings. There's only a small group of items heading out come August 1, instead of the usual mass departure. Instead, everything seems to be exiting in dribs and drabs, with shows vanishing into the ether from Aug. 2-15. Then there is a second mini-withdrawal mid-month on Aug. 16, with one or two stragglers out in the final dog days of summer.

The good news is with all this spacing out of shows leaving, binge-watching everything before it goes should be doable. Here's the full list of what's leaving and when.

Warner Brothers

Leaving 8/1/18

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Leaving 8/2/18

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Leaving 8/5/18

13 Assassins

Leaving 8/6/18

Welcome to Me

Leaving 8/10/18

St. Vincent

Leaving 8/12/18

For a Good Time, Call…

Leaving 8/13/18

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Leaving 8/16/18

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Leaving 8/23/18

Sausage Party

Leaving 8/25/18