It's that time of the year again when brands start to release their new beachy offerings and I suddenly find myself making excuses as to why I absolutely need to buy my thirty eighth bikini. Oh, you too? If you've been wondering what's in Zara's 2019 swimwear collection wonder no more, because the brand has released their seasonal fun-in-the-sun lineup and it's bursting with eye-popping prints and prismatic colors. Yeah, my wardrobe is definitely growing this season, but seeing as Zara's summer beachware collection also includes bags, sunnies, cover-ups, hats, sandals, and even scrunchies, I'll be adding a lot more to it than just swimsuits.

Whether you're on the market for a one-piece or a bikini, Zara's got you covered. And if you prefer sporty over sweet, multicolored over solid, you're also in luck. The retailer's collection of swimwear is so well curated that it's not overwhelming but still has something to appeal to every taste and I honestly can't wait to plan my next vacation and then go on a shopping spree for it immediately after. Check out some of Zara's best swimwear offerings below and don't forget to peruse their other beach and pool-perfect accessories too. Rejoice, summer is finally in sight.

Miami Vice

If one look at this suit doesn't make you want to head straight to South Beach then I don't know what would. Covered in palm trees, watermelon, bananas, flowers, and strawberries, and complete with cute shoulder ties, it's vacation #mood in a suit.

Electric Love

Between the neon accents and sporty design, this suit screams '90s cool.

For The Frill Of It

This bikini is basically the flamenco dancer emoji in swimwear form. Featuring a one-shoulder top and classic brief, both of which are outfitted with a playful ruffle, it's the perfect choice if you don't love uber bright hues but still want to stun.

Split Personalities

If color blocking and unexpected silhouettes are your thing, then this suit should be too. Featuring a white and lemon palette, slash-like cutout, and subtle gold hardware, it's beyond unique.

Bling Bling

It might be hard to tell, but this black suit features crystal-encrusted straps. Go glamorous the subtle way.

Wild Thing

Because you know you want an animal print suit! Featuring a red cheetah print and strapless top, this bikini is full of fierce attitude—and it'll help minimize awkward tan lines!

Look @ Me

This looks like something straight out of Limited Too circa 2004 and I love it. Between the electric blue and lime green palette and playful peek-a-boo cutout, it's a total hit.

Rainbow Brite

Be the happiness you wish to see in the world by wearing this technicolor suit.

Little Black Bikini

Everyone needs a classic black bikini and this one is pretty much perfection. An underwire top ensures support and is a welcome departure from the classic triangle style.

I'm Faded

There's so much about this chilled out one-piece to love, from it's sun-bleached tie dye pattern to its side ruching. It's the perfect style for festivals, vacations, wherever.