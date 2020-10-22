It's not often that there's news about Beyoncé, but when there is, you know it's because the superstar has something exciting on deck. She just announced via Instagram on Oct. 19 that the Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 line is dropping on Oct. 30. Alongside the important news, Beyoncé also gave a sneak peek of some of the 'fits, and let me tell you, it's beyond expectation.

"This year, it was the first time in my life that I'd been so still," Beyoncé said in an ad she shared for the drop. "When you have nowhere to go, what do you do?" Apparently, if you're Beyoncé, you create an entire new line of funky streetwear clothes. It's hard to believe that the first Ivy Park x Adidas collection drop only came earlier this year on Jan. 18, 2020. Clearly, Beyoncé's been hard at work since. Drip 2 is another athleisure line that has matching sets, unitards, and tracksuits that Beyoncé showed off while pumping some weights. But there are also fanny packs, a sky blue suit, and cargo shorts, so you can get a bit of everything. Somehow, although I don't know how, the singer totally outdid herself.

It's hard to pick favorite with so many amazing pieces, ranging from neutral browns to neon yellows, but I'm already super obsessed with the dark green jacket that has an attached face mask. A close second for me has to be the brown tracksuit that's perfect for going from lounging on the couch to looking stylish at a bar. However, the most exciting part may be all the looks fans haven't even seen yet. The ad showed flashes of outfits the brand hasn't fully posted, so some of what's to come is anyone's guess.

Although prices haven't been released, the first Ivy Park x Adidas ranged in prices from $25, for socks, to $250, for jackets, so it's likely this next line will follow suit. And while Beyoncé may have been working out in her Ivy Park x Adidas, you're going to want to wear these streetwear-tastic pieces everywhere you go.