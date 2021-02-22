The chicken sandwich wars have showed no signs of stopping in 2021, and Taco Bell is entering the fray with its upcoming release of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. Yes, you read that right: a chicken sandwich taco. If you're wondering what's in Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, this mash-up is a spicy and unexpected update to the chicken sandwich you're familiar with.

Taco Bell shared the tasty details of its upcoming release on Monday, Feb. 22, and it's a menu item that'll stop you in your tracks. Similar the OG chicken sandwiches you've seen popping up since the summer of 2019,Taco Bell's new menu item features crispy chicken, but with a twist: It's both a sandwich and a taco. To achieve the combo, the crispy chicken is served in a taco-shaped puffy bread that's more similar to sandwich bread than Taco Bell's classic shells, according to an email from Taco Bell to Elite Daily.

Inside the bread-y taco shell is the chain's signature creamy chipotle sauce and a piece of the Crispy Tortilla Chicken, which features white-meat chicken that's marinated in jalapeño buttermilk. The crispy chicken gets more heat from Mexican spices, and a tortilla chip coating gives it its signature crunch. If you can take more heat, there's a spicy version of the Crispy Chicken Taco that comes with crunchy jalapeño slices on top.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell is testing its contender in the chicken sandwich wars, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, at participating locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning March 11. It'll cost you $2.49, and since it's only available for a limited time, you'll want to get your hands on the combo ASAP.

When it launches, you can compare it to chicken sandwiches from spots like Popeyes and McDonald's, which feature crispy chicken and pickles on classic buns, rather than bun shells. If you don't live near Nashville or Charlotte, don't fret — the Crispy Chicken Taco will launch nationwide later in 2021. Taco Bell also shared that this isn't the only crispy chicken innovation it's dropping in 2021, so keep your eyes peeled for more crispy goodness coming to the menu soon.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt for delivery or take-out when ordering at Taco Bell. You'll also want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your order. They include throwing away the packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you go out or meet your delivery person at the door.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.