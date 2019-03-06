MAC has released a new lineup of products specially for spring that are all inspired by the deliciously fragrant and visually radiant cherry blossom flower and I, for one, need everything in it right now. What's in MAC's Boom, Boom, Bloom collection? Only a bevy of the freshest seasonal beauty must-have's around—trust me when I say this is a drop you don't want to sleep on.

A few years ago I was lucky enough to witness the gorgeous spectacle that is Japan's cherry blossom season. I went to Kyoto and Tokyo in the springtime with someone I was dating and it was seriously one of the most magical experiences of my life. We walked around the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden and were surrounded by puffs of soft pink petals while a sweet aroma permeated the air, and I felt like I was in some sort of a fairyland. Cherry blossoms have held me in a floral spell ever since, so when I heard that MAC was releasing a collection inspired by the bloom I was naturally elated. Described by the brand as "a petal powered spring colour collection" in a press release, I couldn't wait to see the bouquet of offerings. "Rosy hues and pearlescent accents give the perfect tones for an on-trend spring moment, whilst classic favorites are reimagined with a fresh cherry-blossom scent," the description continued.

Released at maccosmetics.com earlier this week, the collection is officially available to shop online now, with select stores also carrying it starting today, March 7. Offering a nine-pan eyeshadow palette, two cheek highlighter powders, five lipsticks, four lipglosses, and a cherry blossom-scented Prep+Prime Fix+, its a diverse selection of products that will make your spring beauty arsenal bloom.

MAC

First up is MAC's beloved Prep+Prime Fix ($28, maccosmetics.com), which comes in a cherry blossom scent. Boasting a vitamin and mineral-rich formula, it's a lightweight water mist that will help soothe, hydrate, and refresh skin.

MAC

MAC

Next in the lineup are two Highlight Powders ($30, maccosmetics.com), which serve up some major shimmer and shine. There's Fleur Real, a light pastel pink ; and Spring Bring, a reddish brown. If you want to look as dewy as a bud does in the first rays of a sunrise, these powders have got you covered.

MAC

Palettes are always the star of the show when it comes to beauty drops and this one is no different. The Eye Shadow x 9: Kabuki Doll Palette ($33, maccosmetics.com) offers warm shades in both matte and metallic finishes, ranging from a soft beige shimmer all the way to a plum red.

MAC

Not one, not two, but four new shades of Lipglass ($18.50, maccosmetics.com) bring some high shine to the collection and boast super fun names, to boot. There's For The Frill Of It, a light pearly pink; Pink-A-Boo, a bright blue pink; Cherry Mochi (are you hungry too?), a warm raspberry pink; and Heartmelter, a mid-tone rosy pink. Check them all out here.

MAC

Did you exhaust your desire to wear lipgloss in the 2000s? Fear not. Five new shades of Lipstick ($19.50, maccosmetics.com), four matte and one with a sheen finish, round out the collection and will make your pout extra perky. There's Hey, Kiss Me!, a pastel pink; Wagasa Twirl, a dirty blue pink with pearl; Hi-Fructease, a pink coral; Tsk Tsk!, a bright warm pink; and Framboise Moi, a raspberry pink. Check out the full range of colors here.

Florals for spring? This time, they actually feel fresh.