Attention everyone who resolves to try out a monochrome makeup look in 2019, this brand new beauty launch is here to help. Since it’s already well after the new year, and time to start crushing beauty resolutions stat, you’re probably wondering what's in MAC Cosmetics’ MAC in Monochrome Collection, and are wanting to get your hands on whatever it is right now. Well, you won't have to be patient any longer, because you can already get your hands on this legendary collection. The full MAC in Monochrome collection became available online Jan.7, while select color collections became available in MAC store locations beginning on Jan. 10, 2019. That means you better gather up all that Christmas cash you got from the 'rents over the break to splurge on this epic release.

The new collection features product extensions of MAC’s cult-favorite shades, including Ruby Woo (a blue-toned red), Velvet Teddy (a mauvey nude), Diva (a deep red), See Sheer (a coral pink), Candy Yum-Yum (a Barbie pink), and Heroine (a bright purple). With each collection, there will be the original lipstick shades, as well as a matching Lip Glass lip gloss, glitter, powder blush, and matte and frost eyeshadows. In total, the collection will include a whopping 36 new products. Each lipstick will be sold for $19.50, while the Lip Glass will retail for $17.50, the glitter for $22, the eyeshadows for $17, and the powder blushes for $24. You gotta love MAC for always selling such high-quality makeup and skincare products at a pretty accessible, reasonable price point.

While many of these shade names probably sound familiar to you, monochrome makeup might not be. A monochromatic makeup look involves keeping eyes, lips, and cheeks all in the same color range, and many professionals in the beauty industry have predicted it will be huge in 2019. While keeping everything in the same range might seem scary and maybe even weird, it’s actually pretty simple to pull off. And now, it’s even easier with MAC’s new collection, which basically sets up the whole look for you already.

A monochromatic makeup look is usually done using beige, brown, red, or pink shades, but MAC’s new collection is suggesting you kick it up a notch with bold purples and bright pinks. The look is gaining traction at every red-carpet event, and you’ve definitely already seen it on many celebrities in the past (but perhaps never noticed, since many of the looks look natural and blend seamlessly together).

I think MAC is the first beauty brand to release a monochromatic makeup launch, and I’m curious to see if other brands follow suit, especially since the look will be so much bigger in 2019. If you’re wanting to try the new trend, but don’t have the dough to splurge on the new MAC collection, fret not.

All you really need to do is to go through your current makeup collection and make pairs or trios of all your makeup products in the different shade ranges. You’re bound to find a lip, cheek, and eyeshadow all in the same color to rock this year’s hottest makeup look. Bonus points if you add a matching nail polish color in there, too!

Like I said, all the new MAC in Monochrome products are available currently on the MAC website. Find your favorite shade, and conquer your fears of monochrome.