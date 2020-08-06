Summer is always pretty rough on my skin. The sun, pool water, ocean, and sweat always leaves my skin feeling tight and dirty, leaving me subject to some breakouts. If you’re in the same boat as me, or you generally have acne-prone skin, then I have some exciting news: Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin launched the Clarifying Collection. The new line dropped today, Aug. 6, and includes three new formulas all made to rid your skin of dirt, bacteria, and other acne-causing items and leave you with a fresh glow. The new products are all available now on Kylie Skin’s website.

“This collection helps prompt clarity by soothing and relieving skin irritations and imperfections” the brand said in an Instagram post on Aug. 1. “Each product has a cocktail of anti-inflammatory ingredients that will help combat congested skin.” The products are focused on chemically exfoliating your skin and getting rid of any zits cropping up, while also hydrating and conditioning the skin in the process.

More specifically, the Clarifying Collection includes a Clear Complexion Correction stick, a face oil, and a face mask to simplify both your day and night routine. These items are mostly geared toward oily and not-super-sensitive skin, as some include fragrances and witch hazel, which can be drying. For full details about all of Jenner’s latest products, you can shop the whole collection below.

The Clear Complexion Correction Stick ($15, Kylie Skin) is a gel serum that targets specific areas to combat zit-causing build-up. Its formula includes salicylic acid to exfoliate, glycolic acid to get rid of dead skin cells, and tea tree oil to calm your skin. This product also contains witch hazel, which can sometimes be harsh, so proceed with caution if your skin is sensitive.

Excess oil and acne have no chance against against the Kaolin clay, Bentonite clay, and charcoal-rich formula of Jenner's Detox Face Mask ($22, Kylie Skin). The sea salt and fruit extracts will also ensure your face isn't left feeling dry and dull, but deeply clean conditioned instead.

After treating your skin, don't forget to moisturize with the Clarifying Facial Oil ($24, Kylie Skin). As the last step of your routine, the oil will keep your skin nourished and bright all day. This product is best for oily or combination skin, as the salicylic acid will exfoliate any dryness and the safflower oil will balance your skin's oil production.