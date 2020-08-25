You may think that the end of August means the end of summer, but that’s not how Kylie Jenner sees it. On Aug. 31, Kylie Cosmetics is dropping a Sailor Summer Collection, complete with Jenner's first-ever lashes launch. The whole collection includes six products priced between $16 and $44, with the option to buy the whole bundle for $115. If the news alone isn't enough to pique your interest, Jenner thankfully shared some up close and personal sneak peeks at all of the items available in the line on Instagram. Peep the line and take notes — you'll want to map out all your purchases before things sell out.

The mostly red, white, and blue packaging includes anchors, life-preservers, and a super cute, ‘40s-style pin-up drawing of Jenner wearing a sailor outfit. The drop includes the Kylie Cosmetics brand's eyeshadow sticks with a shimmering gold shade as well as a more coppery one. As for lips, the Sailor Collection includes a vibrant red High Gloss and a nude lip kit. But the eye-grabber of the group may be the 12-shade eyeshadow palette. It has mattes, metallics, and glittering shades that really bring the color. This palette is great for subtle, day-to-day looks as well as when you want to go all-out glam.

But Jenner has even more up her sleeve. The beauty mogul revealed she's dropping Kylie Cosmetics’ first-ever false lashes. Named “Shady,” they are reusable and vegan, so you can use the long, full lashes of your dreams over and over again. “I am so excited to introduce my first lash to Kylie Cosmetics. Ever since quarantine started, I have been wearing no lash extensions. I have been experimenting a lot with strips again and individuals and these are everything,” Jenner said in her Instagram Story. The reality TV star teamed up with her longtime makeup artist and friend Ariel Tejada to come up with the almost natural, fluttery shape.

Whether you’re looking to pick up a few more of the Kylie Cosmetics staples you’ve come to love or you’re looking to try out something totally new, the Sailor Summer Collection will be probably be a huge hit in your go-to beauty rotation. The products drop at 3 p.m. PST on Aug. 31 on the Kylie Cosmetic’s website, and here's what you can expect from the line:

The Sailor Palette ($44, Kylie Cosmetics) has shades from bold red to soft browns to sparkling metallics. With 16 different shades, this palette holds an ocean of possibilities for you.

Get lashes like a butterfly's wings with the Shady Lashes ($18, Kylie Cosmetics). They'll add a pop of glam to all of your looks. And since they're reusable, you can enjoy them over and over again.

Another new Kylie Cosmetics product is the Eye Shadow Sticks ($18, Kylie Cosmetics). The easy to apply stick comes in "Rock the Boat," a bronze metallic shade, and "Sandy Cheeks," a golden color.

It wouldn't be a Kylie Cosmetic collection if it didn't have a Lip Kit ($29, Kylie Cosmetics). The "Kiss My Sailor" comes with a liner and liquid lipstick. It's mauve, matte pink is a fun step beyond your typical nude shades.

The Private Island High Gloss ($16, Kylie Cosmetics) gives your lips a subtle, flushed tint and a super shiny finish. It has the ultra gloss formula you love in a new bold shade.