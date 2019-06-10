Out of all the Kylie Cosmetics products I own — And I'm only slightly embarrassed to say I own a lot! — my faves have all been from Jenner's collabs with older sister Khloé Kardashian. Both girls love a good glowy glam, so their collections are always right up my alley, and when I heard the news that my fave duo was back at it for a third collab, I couldn't wait to find out what was in Kylie Cosmetics' Koko Kollection Round 3. Their first two drops were great, but the third time is always the charm, so it's safe to say I was expecting perfection. TBH, the sisters did not disappoint, and the whole line is a 10/10 in my book. If you like blingy glow, nude lips, and cheeky shade names, read on for all the deets.

At this point, Kendall is the only Kar-Jen sister Kylie hasn't collabed with for Kylie Cosmetics, and given that Jenner recently confirmed that their collection is in the works, I was not expecting a third Koko Kollection to drop out of nowhere. I'm not mad, though; in fact, I'm ecstatic! These ladies always kill it when it comes to creating products together, so I already know I'm going to buy all the newness.

I mean, look at this campaign image. How fierce!

"So excited to share our newest collab with @khloekardashian," Kylie Cosmetics wrote on Instagram during the collection reveal, and TBH, I haven't stopped staring at the promo images since. Both sisters look incredible, and what's more, they're rocking two totally different eye looks — Kylie, a matte neutral look with a pale yellow inner corner, and Khloé, a shimmery pinky bronze look with a true pink inner corner — which told me right away that the collection would be ~versatile~, aka I could totally justify purchasing it. Consider me sold.

I mean, who doesn't want their makeup to look this bomb?

As for the products themselves, the lineup is small but mighty. The undeniable star of the line is the Koko Palette, which houses nine shades of matte and shimmery eye shadow goodness. There's tons of variety, from neutral browns to icy and bronzy shimmers, to pops of yellow and pink, and it's definitely something different for Kylie Cosmetics, if you ask me.

In addition to the palette, the collection includes one highlighter, two lippies, and one lip liner:

The Highlighter in "True Mama" is, of course, named after Khloé, baby True's mom, and all the shade names in the Koko Palette are True-themed as well. Aww! The luminous shade seems like a wet-look masterpiece, and personally, it's at the top of my wish list. If shimmer isn't your thing, you'll likely be more into the lippies, which have the best names in Kylie Cosmetics history. Rosy pink "The Bigger The Hoops" and neutral tan "Allergic To Bullsh*t" are the collection's two Matte Liquid Lipsticks, and "Handbag Ho" is a Lip Liner that plays nice with either shade. Amazing.

With just a good highlight, neutral lips, and a bold palette, you can create such a wide variety of lewks:

In my humblest of opinions, this collection freaking rocks. The Kendall collab has a lot to live up to, Kenny! If you want to shop Khloé and Kylie's third drop, it will be available on the Kylie Cosmetics site on June 14.