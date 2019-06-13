Remember when Kimora Lee Simmons' heavily bedazzled streetwear brand was all the rage in the 2000s? Well, it's back, and it's returned in partnership with one of your favorite affordable retailers. What's in Forever 21's Baby Phat collection? Everything you would hope and more — trust me when I say your middle school self is about to freak over the new collection and its throwback styles.

"Celebrating a time when girls were running home to watch TRL with a pink flip phone in tow, Baby Phat epitomized everything to love of the early 2000s — think hot pink, rhinestones and the iconic cat logo," reads the press release. That same vision holds true to the new collection, but it's been updated with subtly more modern twists including revamped silhouettes and trendy cuts. Crop tops of all types, tanks, biker shorts, and sweatshirts are all included in the new release, which runs between $15 -$25 and is available up to size 4X.

“Baby Phat, from its birth to what we’re doing right now, has really been a celebration of innovative women who pushed the world forward to embrace the urban lifestyle when many in the business and in society at large, did not have that vision or foresight,” said in a press release Simmons-Leissner. “This was a movement. People forget that. It’s incredibly rewarding work with Forever 21 to bring forward these new collections and this message now more than ever.”

A collection that fetes powerful women? All about it! Check out some of the standout pieces from the collection below and shop it in full at forever21.com.

Cold Shoulder

Baby Phat One-Shoulder Crop Top $15 | Forever 21 Buy Now

One shoulder tops are trending for summer, so why not get in on the look in totally 2000s style? Featuring Baby Phat's signature cat logo and a cropped silhouette, this top could be worn to the gym, the bar, and everywhere in between.

Baby Pink

Baby Phat Graphic Long Sleeve Tee $20 | Forever 21 Buy Now

Did you just find your new go-to weekend shirt? I think so. Arriving in a light pink hue and cropped silhouette, this long sleeve tee looks breezy, bright, and comfy AF.

Short Order

Baby Phat Leopard Print Biker Shorts $18 | Forever 21 Buy Now

You know you've been itching to get yourself a pair of so-trendy-it-hurts biker shorts, so why not get them in leopard print form?

Sweat It Out

Baby Phat Graphic Sweatshirt $25 | Baby Phat Buy Now

Crew neck sweatshirts are basically wearable hugs, and thanks to its neutral color way, this is one you'll be able to rock with literally anything.

Totally Tubular

Baby Phat Velvet Tube Top $15 | Forever 21 Buy Now

Nothing is more quintessentially 2000s than tube tops, except for maybe velvet. A velvet tube top? That's almost too much sartorial nostalgia to handle! I love how the piece is styled with high rise jeans and a pavé belt — Paris, Kim, Nicole, and the rest of the 2000s princesses would definitely have approved.

The Cat's Meow

Plus Size Baby Phat Leopard Print Cami $18 | Forever 21 Buy Now

You definitely already added those leopard print biker shorts to your cart so why not get the cami to match? Arriving in a leopard print and emblazoned with Baby Phat's signature cat logo, it's fierce x 2.