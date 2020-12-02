Dunkin' is sweetening the countdown to Christmas with an unusual holiday sip which, chances are, you've never tasted before. Following its launch on Wednesday, Dec. 2, you might be wondering what's in Dunkin's new Surgarplum Macchiato — and what does sugarplum even taste like? The Nutcracker-inspired beverage, which the company has been working on since 2016, has such a mysterious flavor.

Dunkin' first ushered in the holidays back in November with classic holiday sips, but starting Dec. 2, for a limited time, participating Dunkin' locations will be serving up this new fairytale-esque sip, which is characterized by layers of espresso, milk, and sugarplum flavoring. TBH, it has a 'Gram-worthy lilac-hued base that'll turn heads both online and IRL.

Paige Gregory, Dunkin's brand marketing manager, tells Elite Daily the seasonal beverage, which is available either hot or iced, starts with a combination of Dunkin's premium espresso and milk. The Sugarplum Macchiato then achieves its namesake flavoring from a single flavor swirl packed with a mix of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum flavors, as well as notes of vanilla, and a sweet, powdered sugar finish. It's honestly a confection that's almost too pretty to drink.

The light purple hue, which comes naturally from plant sources, is a stunning and creative departure from the red, green, and gold that typically characterizes the holidays. And judging from people who've tried the whimsical sip, it tastes just as good as it looks.

Taking your tastebuds to a winter wonderland will set you back $3.79 for a small, $4.29 for a medium, and $4.69 for a large. As with any of Dunkin's swirls, you can also add Sugarplum flavoring to any drink of your choice.

If you're looking for a treat to pair with your festive beverage, look no further than the purple Snowflake Donut, which will be sold at Dunkin' locations for $1.19 for a limited time.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

