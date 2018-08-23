Get prepared to put away that unicorn pool float — summer's officially nearing its end. That means back to school, back to cozy sweaters, and back to pumpkin scents infiltrating every possible product. September is a time for fresh starts, including a new batch of exciting titles hitting a certain streaming service. What's coming to Netflix in September 2018? Your autumn is about to be full-up on movies and TV because this upcoming entertainment roster does not disappoint.

First thing's first: Black Panther is arriving on Netflix come Sept. 4. That means very soon, subscribers can watch one of 2018's biggest and most critically-beloved movies anytime they want.

Throwback comedy standouts include the Bill Murray laugh-fest Groundhog Day, '80s high school coming-of-age classic The Breakfast Club, Sandra Bullock/Hugh Grant rom-com Two Weeks Notice, and wacky Jim Carrey hit Bruce Almighty. Remember that time in 2001 when Jessica Biel and Freddie Prinze Jr. starred in a movie about a Cape Cod baseball player who falls in love with a local rich girl? Yes — now Summer Catch will be available for your anytime viewing pleasure. There's also award winners Unforgiven and The Cider House Rules, as well as the cult fave Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

As far as original programming goes, there's a ton. True crime mock-umentary American Vandal returns for a second season on Sept. 14 (yay!) and this time the series' central "mystery" is even more ridiculous.

Check out the full list of new Netflix titles below:

AVAILABLE SEPT. 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)

Martian Child

Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)

Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters (Netflix Original)

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Available Sept. 2

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico, Season 3

Available Sept. 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original)

Available Sept. 4

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Available Sept. 5

Van Helsing, Season 2

Wentworth, Season 6

Available Sept. 6

Once Upon a Time Season 7

Available Sept. 7

Atypical, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls, Season 3 (Netflix Origianl)

City of Joy (Netflix Original)

Click

First and Last (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Next Gen (Netflix Film)

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Film)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Film)

Available Sept. 10

Call the Midwife, Series 7

Available Sept. 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)

The Resistance Banker (Netflix Film)

Available Sept. 12

Blacklist, Season 5

Life (Netflix Original)

On My Skin (Netflix Film)

Available Sept. 14

American Vandal, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bleach (Neflix Film)

Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)

BoJack Horseman, Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable, Season 2: (Netflix Original)

LAST HOPE (Netflix Original)

Norm Macdonald has a Show (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)

The Angel (Netflix Film)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)

The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Film)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)

Available Sept. 15

Inside The Freemasons, Season 1

Available Sept. 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Available Sept. 17

The Witch

Available Sept. 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)

Available Sept. 21

Battlefish (Netflix Original)

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)

Hilda (Netflix Original)

Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Nappily Ever After (Netflix Film)

Quincy (Netflix Original)

The Good Cop (Netflix Original)

Available Sept. 23

The Walking Dead, Season 8

Available Sept. 25

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Available Sept. 26

Norsemen, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Sept. 28

Chef’s Table, Volume 5 (Netflix Original)

El Marginal, Season 2: (Netflix Original)

Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)

Hold the Dark (Netflix Film)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)

Lost Song (Netflix Original)

Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Skylanders Academy, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The 3rd Eye (Netflix Film)

Two Catalonias (Netflix Film)