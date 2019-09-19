Autumn has settled in, as September gets ready to give way to October. It's a time for leaves to turn, pumpkins to sprout up on doorsteps, and Halloween movies galore. It's also time for Netflix to undergo the monthly rotation. While some production houses are pulling content, Netflix still has a sizable influx of shows and movies to supplement the ever-growing list of original programming. Let's run down what's coming to Netflix in October 2019.

October begins on a Tuesday, so fans get a double dose of additions. The first of the month sees the arrival of the Bad Boys movies, the Charlie's Angels films, and the Ocean's capers. Meanwhile, on Friday, Oct. 4, there will be a massive dollop of Netflix Originals. It will include TV series such as Big Mouth Season 3 and Peaky Blinders Season 5, to movies such as Raising Dion and In The Tall Grass.

Mid-month will bring El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie to Netflix. It will also feature the release of The Laundromat, a would-be Oscar contender starring Meryl Streep. The final days of October will see the service premiere Dolemite Is My Name, the new Eddie Murphy film.

Check out the October sizzle reel for Netflix's new shows.

Arriving in October

Oct. 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix Original)

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Oct. 2

Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Netflix Film)

Rotten: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 3

Seis Manos (Netflix Anime)

Oct. 4

Big Mouth: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Creeped Out: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

In the Tall Grass (Netflix Film)

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Raising Dion (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Netflix Family)

Oct. 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Family)

Oct. 7

Match! Tennis Juniors (Netflix Original)

The Water Diviner

Oct. 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix Original)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix Family)

Oct. 9

After

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix Original)

Oct. 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell (Netflix Anime)

Oct. 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Television Event)

The Forest of Love (Netflix Film)

Fractured (Netflix Film)

Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Insatiable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La influencia (Netflix Film)

Plan Coeur: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch (Netflix Film)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

Banlieusards (Netflix Film)

Oct. 15

Dark Crimes

Oct. 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land (Netflix Original)

Sinister 2

Oct. 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED (Netflix Family)

Oct. 18

The Yard (Avlu) (Netflix Original)

Baby: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Eli (Netflix Film)

Interior Design Masters (Netflix Original)

The House of Flowers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Laundromat (Netflix Film)

Living with Yourself (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 8 (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Netflix Family)

Seventeen (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Netflix Family)

Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix Original)

Toon: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Unnatural Selection (Netflix Original)

Upstarts (Netflix Film)

Oct. 19

Men in Black

Oct. 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Oct. 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix Original)

Dancing with the Birds (Netflix Original)

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Oct. 24

Daybreak (Netflix Original)

Revenge of Pontianak

Oct. 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix Original)

Brotherhood (Netflix Original)

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix Film)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Monzon (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Netflix Original)

Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)

Rattlesnake (Netflix Film)

It Takes a Lunatic (Netflix Original)

Oct. 28

A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix Original)

Little Miss Sumo (Netflix Original)

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Oct. 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31