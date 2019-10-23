Sweater weather is finally here. Hopefully you've gotten your pumpkin-scented candles for the living room and properly fluffed your couch blankets, because it's time for some very autumnal Netflix-and-chill sessions. The streaming service is about to make your cozy nights even cozier by dropping a bunch of new shows and movies starting Nov. 1. Get excited for what's coming to Netflix in November 2019, because there is plenty of content to entertain you on several lovely nights indoors in the weeks ahead.

The first day of the month introduces a perfect mix of comedy and drama. The riveting Kerry Washington-led Broadway play American Son is coming to the streaming service in the form of a movie, which will also star Washington. On the lighter side of things, the Fab Five will venture overseas in their special, Queer Eye: We're In Japan! Later in the month, the highly-anticipated third season of The Crown will drop mid-month, giving fans the chance to finally see Academy Award-winner Olivia Coleman in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Toward the end of the month, just in time for Thanksgiving, Netflix will release The Irishman, a Martin Scorsese-directed film starring Robert De Niro about a hitman and WWII veteran reflecting on his time as a mobster. It'll make for quite the conversation topic around the holiday table.

Check out Netflix's video roundup, as well as the full list of what's to come:

Nov. 1

American Son

Atypical

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!

The King

Hache (Season 1)

Hello Ninja (Season 1)

We Are the Wave (Season 1)

100% Hotter (Season 1)

A Remarkable Tale

Ad Vitam (Season 1)

Apache Warrior

Christmas Survival

Drive (2019)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Euphoria / Euforia

Fire in Paradise

Holiday in the Wild (2019)

How To Be A Latin Lover

Maid-Sama!

Mars

Santa Girl

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

The Christmas Trap

The Deep

The Man Without Gravity

The Tuxedo

True: Drabbleapple Harvest

We Are The Wave

Nov. 4

The Devil Next Door

Nov. 5

Millennials

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Lovers

The End of the F***ing World

Nov. 8

Let It Snow

Green Eggs and Ham

Busted!

The Great British Baking Show: Holiday Special

Wild District / Distrito Salvaje

Nov. 9

Little Things

Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever!

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Nov. 15

GO! The Unforgettable Party

Earthquake Bird

El club

Klaus

Llama Llama

The Toys That Made Us

The Stranded

The Yard

I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry

Nov. 17

The Crown

Nov. 19

Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled

Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

High Seas / Alta Mar

Nailed It! Holiday

The Dragon Prince

Nov. 25

Dirty John

Nov. 26

Super Monsters: Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Nov. 27

The Irishman

Nov. 28

Merry Happy Whatever

Nov. 29