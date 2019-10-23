What's Coming To Netflix In November 2019? Get Your Cozies Ready
Sweater weather is finally here. Hopefully you've gotten your pumpkin-scented candles for the living room and properly fluffed your couch blankets, because it's time for some very autumnal Netflix-and-chill sessions. The streaming service is about to make your cozy nights even cozier by dropping a bunch of new shows and movies starting Nov. 1. Get excited for what's coming to Netflix in November 2019, because there is plenty of content to entertain you on several lovely nights indoors in the weeks ahead.
The first day of the month introduces a perfect mix of comedy and drama. The riveting Kerry Washington-led Broadway play American Son is coming to the streaming service in the form of a movie, which will also star Washington. On the lighter side of things, the Fab Five will venture overseas in their special, Queer Eye: We're In Japan! Later in the month, the highly-anticipated third season of The Crown will drop mid-month, giving fans the chance to finally see Academy Award-winner Olivia Coleman in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.
Toward the end of the month, just in time for Thanksgiving, Netflix will release The Irishman, a Martin Scorsese-directed film starring Robert De Niro about a hitman and WWII veteran reflecting on his time as a mobster. It'll make for quite the conversation topic around the holiday table.
Check out Netflix's video roundup, as well as the full list of what's to come:
Nov. 1
- American Son
- Atypical
- Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!
- The King
- Hache (Season 1)
- Hello Ninja (Season 1)
- We Are the Wave (Season 1)
- 100% Hotter (Season 1)
- A Remarkable Tale
- Ad Vitam (Season 1)
- Apache Warrior
- Christmas Survival
- Drive (2019)
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)
- Euphoria / Euforia
- Fire in Paradise
- Holiday in the Wild (2019)
- How To Be A Latin Lover
- Maid-Sama!
- Mars
- Santa Girl
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- The Christmas Trap
- The Deep
- The Man Without Gravity
- The Tuxedo
- True: Drabbleapple Harvest
- We Are The Wave
Nov. 4
- The Devil Next Door
Nov. 5
- Millennials
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Lovers
- The End of the F***ing World
Nov. 8
- Let It Snow
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Busted!
- The Great British Baking Show: Holiday Special
- Wild District / Distrito Salvaje
Nov. 9
- Little Things
Nov. 12
- Harvey Girls Forever!
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
Nov. 15
- GO! The Unforgettable Party
- Earthquake Bird
- El club
- Klaus
- Llama Llama
- The Toys That Made Us
- The Stranded
- The Yard
- I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry
Nov. 17
- The Crown
Nov. 19
- Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled
Nov. 21
- The Knight Before Christmas
Nov. 22
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
- High Seas / Alta Mar
- Nailed It! Holiday
- The Dragon Prince
Nov. 25
- Dirty John
Nov. 26
- Super Monsters: Save Christmas
- True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
- The Irishman
Nov. 28
- Merry Happy Whatever
Nov. 29
- Sugar Rush Christmas