As spring blooms in May, so too will streaming shows bloom on Netflix. If it's a new month, then there's a new slate of movies and TV series heading fans' way. Netflix has quite a few big titles arriving in the next 30 days, with some high-profile films and a few major TV shows debuting as well. Let's run down what's coming to Netflix in May 2021 and check out the exciting new drama and action coming to the small screen.

Two major films are coming to Netflix in May. Army of the Dead is the latest Zack Snyder joint and will probably get a lot of love from his fanboy crowd. The other, The Woman In The Window, is an adaptation of author A. J. Finn's mystery thriller novel starring Amy Adams. The latter originally wasn't supposed to be a Netflix film; the streamer picked it up from 20th Century Studios after Disney bumped it off the schedule in 2020. Considering the wild success of the book, this will likely be a big coup for Netflix.

In TV shows, this month's biggest title is Jupiter's Legacy, a brand-new superhero series from Mark Millar (best known for such offbeat comics as Kick Ass). Plus, there's Part 2 of Selena: The Series, more Love Death + Robots, and a surprise promise of Aziz Ansari's of Master of None Season 3.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in May 2021:

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5-6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13-14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

Sitting in Limbo

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)

Milestone (Netflix Film)

Monster (Netflix Film)

May 8

Mine (Netflix Original)

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Film)

Oxygen (Netflix Film)

The Upshaws (Netflix Original)

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix Anime)

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry (Netflix Film)

Haunted: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am All Girls (Netflix Film)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Family)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)

The Strange House (Netflix Film)

The Woman in the Window (Netflix Film)

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Film)

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Neighbor: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes —Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Film)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Documentary)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Documentary)

May 27

Black Space (Netflix Original)

Blue Miracle (Netflix Film)

Eden (Netflix Anime)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 31