As spring blooms in May, so too will streaming shows bloom on Netflix. If it's a new month, then there's a new slate of movies and TV series heading fans' way. Netflix has quite a few big titles arriving in the next 30 days, with some high-profile films and a few major TV shows debuting as well. Let's run down what's coming to Netflix in May 2021 and check out the exciting new drama and action coming to the small screen.
Two major films are coming to Netflix in May. Army of the Dead is the latest Zack Snyder joint and will probably get a lot of love from his fanboy crowd. The other, The Woman In The Window, is an adaptation of author A. J. Finn's mystery thriller novel starring Amy Adams. The latter originally wasn't supposed to be a Netflix film; the streamer picked it up from 20th Century Studios after Disney bumped it off the schedule in 2020. Considering the wild success of the book, this will likely be a big coup for Netflix.
In TV shows, this month's biggest title is Jupiter's Legacy, a brand-new superhero series from Mark Millar (best known for such offbeat comics as Kick Ass). Plus, there's Part 2 of Selena: The Series, more Love Death + Robots, and a surprise promise of Aziz Ansari's of Master of None Season 3.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in May 2021:
May 1
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Angelina Ballerina: Season 5-6
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barney and Friends: Season 13-14
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- Sitting in Limbo
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
May 2
- Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
- The Clovehitch Killer
- Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Trash Truck: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
May 5
- Framing John DeLorean
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)
May 6
- Dead Man Down
May 7
- Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)
- Milestone (Netflix Film)
- Monster (Netflix Film)
May 8
- Mine (Netflix Original)
- Sleepless
May 11
- Money, Explained (Netflix Documentary)
May 12
- Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Film)
- Oxygen (Netflix Film)
- The Upshaws (Netflix Original)
May 13
- Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix Anime)
- Layer Cake
May 14
- Ferry (Netflix Film)
- Haunted: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- I Am All Girls (Netflix Film)
- Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Family)
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
- Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)
- The Strange House (Netflix Film)
- The Woman in the Window (Netflix Film)
May 16
- Sleight
May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Film)
May 19
- The Last Days
- Sabotage
- Small Town Crime
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 20
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
- Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- The Neighbor: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 22
- Sam Smith: Love Goes —Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
- Home
May 26
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Film)
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Documentary)
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Documentary)
May 27
- Black Space (Netflix Original)
- Blue Miracle (Netflix Film)
- Eden (Netflix Anime)
- Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 28
- Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)
- Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 31
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)