Get ready to relive your childhood, because Netflix is adding some nostalgic gems to its lineup. The streaming service just announced its full slate of movies and shows that will become available in March, and along with some classic throwbacks, subscribers can also look forward to new seasons of original shows, stand-up specials, and documentaries. Get the lowdown on what's coming to Netflix in March 2020 and start planning some movie nights with your besties ASAP.

Probably the most exciting new addition for '90s kids is the reveal that Space Jam will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on March 1. The bizarre 1996 movie that had NBA legend Michael Jordan co-tar with animated Looney Tunes characters became a cultural phenomenon that spawned video games, a still-functioning website that feels like a portal to the '90s, and an earworm-y theme song that remains iconic to this day. The movie is still beloved, and there's even reportedly a sequel with LeBron James slated to premiere in 2021. So, there has never been a better time to rewatch the classic once it comes to Netflix.

Netflix

Space Jam isn't the only iconic throwback movie Netflix is adding in March. The streamer will also have the 1991 Peter Pan-inspired movie Hook (starring Robin Williams and Julia Roberts), as well as Jim Carrey's 2004 A Series of Unfortunate Events film adaptation, which will be a great watch for everyone who marathoned the Netflix original series based on the same books. One of the other standouts is the 2004 teen comedy Sleepover, which is a super-fun movie that features a lot of A-list actors before they blew up, like Brie Larson, Steve Carell, and Evan Peters.

There are also some more recent movies being added to Netflix's library, including He's Just Not That Into You and Silver Linings Playbook. Check out the full list of March additions below.

Along with some classic movies, Netflix will also be premiering a bunch of new seasons of popular series in March. Fan-favorites On My Block, Elite, and Ozark are all debuting their third seasons in March. A handful of new shows will be dropping as well, including the dark lesbian romance series Feel Good, the Octavia Spencer-led drama Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, and the medieval adventure series The Letter for the King.

Unfortunately, along with all the new additions, Netflix will be removing some content as well. Some of the most notable movies leaving Netflix by the end of March are Black Panther, the Lord of the Rings movies, Charlie's Angels, P.S. I Love You, and the Olsen twins classic New York Minute. So be sure to get in one last watch of those films and prepare for all the new content that is to come.