What's Coming To Netflix In February 2019? There's A Lot To Look Forward To
It's that time of the month again when Netflix announces what's coming and what's going from the service. As fans of Netflix may have noticed, after several years of these announcements being a simple laundry list, this year, Netflix has started releasing the high profile new arrivals in a video montage. The montage mixes its own content and the premium content debuting from other providers, most likely with an eye on one day these videos being nothing but Netflix Originals. So what's coming to Netflix in February 2019?
As the video below shows, quite a few of the offerings being highlighted are Netflix original debuts. Russian Doll already has some buzz ahead of its Feb. 1 arrival, but some of the series that will arrive next month, most notably The Umbrella Academy, have not gotten much play ahead of their scheduled premieres. Hopefully, seeing glimpses of these offerings in the trailer will inspire viewers to do a bit of research into checking them out.
Also, unlike last month, everything announced in the trailer has a release date. January, it should be noted, advertised The Punisher Season 2, but left the premiere date announcement until a couple of weeks later.
Luckily, this time everything says when it's arriving, so mark those calendars.
As for the rest of this month's arrivals, here is the list:
Available Feb. 1
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex (Netflix Film)
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine's Day (Netflix Original)
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll (Netflix Original)
- Siempre bruja (Netflix Original)
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day (Netflix Original)
- Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix Film)
Available Feb. 2
- Bordertown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 3
- Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Available Feb. 5
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 6
- The Soloist
Available Feb. 8
- ¡Nailed It! México (Netflix Original)
- El árbol de la sangre (Netflix Film)
- High Flying Bird (Netflix Film)
- Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History (Netflix Original)
- One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix Original)
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Unauthorized Living (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 9
- The Break: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 11
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine (Netflix Original)
- Little Women
Available Feb. 14
- Dating Around (Netflix Original)
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 15
- Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix Original)
- The Breaker Upperers (Netflix Film)
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Umbrella Academy (Netflix Original)
- Yucatan (Netflix Film)
Available Feb. 16
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Available Feb. 21
- The Drug King (Netflix Film)
Available Feb. 22
- Chef's Table: Volume 6 (Netflix Original)
- Firebrand (Netflix Film)
- GO! Vive a tu manera (Netflix Original)
- Paddleton (Netflix Film)
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) (Netflix Film)
- Rebellion: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Suburra: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Photographer of Mauthausen (Netflix Film)
- Workin' Moms (Netflix Original)
Available Feb. 25
- Dolphin Tale 2
Available Feb. 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Available Feb. 27
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Available Feb. 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound