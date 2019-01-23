It's that time of the month again when Netflix announces what's coming and what's going from the service. As fans of Netflix may have noticed, after several years of these announcements being a simple laundry list, this year, Netflix has started releasing the high profile new arrivals in a video montage. The montage mixes its own content and the premium content debuting from other providers, most likely with an eye on one day these videos being nothing but Netflix Originals. So what's coming to Netflix in February 2019?

As the video below shows, quite a few of the offerings being highlighted are Netflix original debuts. Russian Doll already has some buzz ahead of its Feb. 1 arrival, but some of the series that will arrive next month, most notably The Umbrella Academy, have not gotten much play ahead of their scheduled premieres. Hopefully, seeing glimpses of these offerings in the trailer will inspire viewers to do a bit of research into checking them out.

Also, unlike last month, everything announced in the trailer has a release date. January, it should be noted, advertised The Punisher Season 2, but left the premiere date announcement until a couple of weeks later.

Luckily, this time everything says when it's arriving, so mark those calendars.

Netflix on YouTube

As for the rest of this month's arrivals, here is the list:

Available Feb. 1

Available Feb. 2

Available Feb. 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Available Feb. 5

Available Feb. 6

The Soloist

Netflix

Available Feb. 8

Available Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine (Netflix Original)

(Netflix Original) Little Women

Available Feb. 14

Netflix

Available Feb. 15

Available Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Available Feb. 21

The Drug King (Netflix Film)

Netflix

Available Feb. 22

Available Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Available Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Available Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Available Feb. 28