January gloom is behind us, but before February zips away, you'll want to catch up on what new streaming options you have for the last remaining chunk of cozy winter nights at home. This month, Hulu's basic monthly plan drops two dollars, meaning that you have all the more reason to treat yourself to some TV marathons and classic movie rewatches in the next few weeks. What's coming to Hulu in February 2019? You'll be able to keep up on new TV premieres and revisit old favorites in the streaming service's movie collection.

Although the cost of Hulu's live TV plan officially bumps up to $44.99 per month on Feb. 26, users who just subscribe to the platform's ad-supported streaming content will see their plan decrease to a monthly expense of $5.99. The extent of Hulu's streaming library will seemingly be unaffected by the price cut, and the cheaper plan is great news for anyone wanting a one-stop shop for all of their entertainment needs. Unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime, Hulu offers older TV series, movies, and many current shows' latest episodes. All it really needs are witty messages about your viewing habits to match Netflix's occasional snarky side.

Following its success with original series The Handmaid's Tale, the service has also begun producing more TV. Although it's not quite churning out as much content as Netflix yet, Hulu's list of February releases includes original shows that might fulfill your craving for brand new content. Read on to find out what standouts you can add to your Hulu queue ASAP and check out the full lineup of February arrivals here.

Available Feb. 1

Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bad Santa

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Born on the Fourth of July

Caddyshack

Warner Bros.

Caddyshack II

Capote

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Dazed and Confused

Deep Blue Sea

Field of Dreams

Four Weddings and a Funeral

From Russia with Love

Hairspray (1988)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Deal

Kingpin

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lars and the Real Girl

Licence to Kill

Mississippi Burning

Moonstruck

Mortal Kombat

New Line Cinema

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mystic Pizza

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

The Royal Tenenbaums

Space Jam

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Thelma & Louise

Tomorrow Never Dies

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Wedding Crashers

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

While You Were Sleeping

Available Feb. 2

Cabin Fever

Available Feb. 3

Legion - Complete Season 2

Available Feb. 4

Real Housewives of New York City - Complete Season 10

Available Feb. 5

Paid in Full

Available Feb. 8

PEN15 - Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available Feb. 9

The Preppie Connection

Available Feb. 13

Whitney

Available Feb. 18

The Sisters Brothers

Available Feb. 25

Archer: Danger Island - Complete Season 9

Every Day

Available Feb. 26

The Voice - Season 16 Premiere

Three Identical Strangers

Available Feb. 28

Whiskey Cavalier - Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Hulu is definitely making its library worth your fewer bucks this month. Happy streaming!