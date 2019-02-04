What's Coming To Hulu In February 2019? Here's Everything You Need To Watch
January gloom is behind us, but before February zips away, you'll want to catch up on what new streaming options you have for the last remaining chunk of cozy winter nights at home. This month, Hulu's basic monthly plan drops two dollars, meaning that you have all the more reason to treat yourself to some TV marathons and classic movie rewatches in the next few weeks. What's coming to Hulu in February 2019? You'll be able to keep up on new TV premieres and revisit old favorites in the streaming service's movie collection.
Although the cost of Hulu's live TV plan officially bumps up to $44.99 per month on Feb. 26, users who just subscribe to the platform's ad-supported streaming content will see their plan decrease to a monthly expense of $5.99. The extent of Hulu's streaming library will seemingly be unaffected by the price cut, and the cheaper plan is great news for anyone wanting a one-stop shop for all of their entertainment needs. Unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime, Hulu offers older TV series, movies, and many current shows' latest episodes. All it really needs are witty messages about your viewing habits to match Netflix's occasional snarky side.
Following its success with original series The Handmaid's Tale, the service has also begun producing more TV. Although it's not quite churning out as much content as Netflix yet, Hulu's list of February releases includes original shows that might fulfill your craving for brand new content. Read on to find out what standouts you can add to your Hulu queue ASAP and check out the full lineup of February arrivals here.
Available Feb. 1
Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bad Santa
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Born on the Fourth of July
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Capote
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Liberty
Dazed and Confused
Deep Blue Sea
Field of Dreams
Four Weddings and a Funeral
From Russia with Love
Hairspray (1988)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
How to Deal
Kingpin
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lars and the Real Girl
Licence to Kill
Mississippi Burning
Moonstruck
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Annihilation
Mystic Pizza
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
The Royal Tenenbaums
Space Jam
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
Thelma & Louise
Tomorrow Never Dies
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Wedding Crashers
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
While You Were Sleeping
Available Feb. 2
Cabin Fever
Available Feb. 3
Legion - Complete Season 2
Available Feb. 4
Real Housewives of New York City - Complete Season 10
Available Feb. 5
Paid in Full
Available Feb. 8
PEN15 - Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Available Feb. 9
The Preppie Connection
Available Feb. 13
Whitney
Available Feb. 18
The Sisters Brothers
Available Feb. 25
Archer: Danger Island - Complete Season 9
Every Day
Available Feb. 26
The Voice - Season 16 Premiere
Three Identical Strangers
Available Feb. 28
Whiskey Cavalier - Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Hulu is definitely making its library worth your fewer bucks this month. Happy streaming!