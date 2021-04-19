It took nearly six months into the coronavirus pandemic for Disney to bow to debuting big-budget blockbusters on streaming. Since Mulan's arrival on Disney+ in September 2020, the streamer has been strategic in terms of which films get put on its Premier Access with a $29.99 up-charge to its subscription service. The latest to be added to this exclusive tier, Cruella, is one of the leading titles among the streaming service's May arrivals. But that's not all that's going to be arriving. Here's what's coming to Disney+ in May 2021 along with it.

Cruella is the leading movie title arriving in May. But this also happens to be a month for another Disney-owned brand: Star Wars. The fan-driven holiday known as May the 4th will bring the arrival of the franchise's latest release, The Bad Batch, an animated spinoff of The Clone Wars cartoon.

Disney also has another fan-favorite brand on deck this month: High School Musical. The spinoff series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (henceforth HSMTMTS, for sanity's sake) will arrive with the highly anticipated second season this May. The surprising news is that the band of East High students will not be putting on a production of High School Musical 2 as the main driver for HSMTMTS Season 2. Instead, they'll be honoring a different popular Disney musical, Beauty and the Beast.

Here's everything debuting on Disney+ in May of 2021.

Tuesday, May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1

Friday, May 7

Big Shot: Episode 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 7

Everyone’s Hero

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Flicka 2

Wander Over Yonder (Season 1-2)

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Friday, May 14

Big Shot: Episode 5

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 8

Special Agent OSO (Season 1-2)

Special Agent OSO: Three Healthy Steps (Season 1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (Season 15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (Season 1)

Friday, May 21

Big Shot: Episode 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, Episode 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 9

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

Big City Greens (Season 2)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 6)

Friday, May 28