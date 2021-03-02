If Disney+'s first year of streaming was a Cinderella story, then Year Two will be like Toy Story's famous catchphrase: "To Infinity and Beyond." The year 2021 was always going to be when the streamer got the ball rolling with content, but its backlog of content delayed by the coronavirus pandemic means March is just bursting with new titles. The sheer amount of TV series and movies heading to subscribers means pretty much everyone will be excited to fire up their apps every Friday of the month (since that's when the streamer drops new content). So, what's coming to Disney+ in March 2021? There's something for everybody.

March kicks off with two major events on the first Friday of the month, the double whammy of WandaVision's finale and the debut of Raya and the Last Dragon. The latter is Disney animation's latest blockbuster release and will be doing dual arrivals both in theaters and on streaming as a "Disney+ Premiere Access" title.

Last year, two leading titles making a splash like that would be a big month for Disney+. But this month, Disney's just getting started. WandaVision's finale will be followed by a documentary special, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision. And then one week after that, Marvel premieres its next show Falcon & The Winter Soldier.

If that wasn't enough, the end of March brings yet another series: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, bringing back the 1990s-era franchise for a new generation.

Here's everything premiering on Disney+ for March of 2021.

Friday, March 5

WandaVision: Series Finale

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 1, Episode 6

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premiere Access)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 2)

Friday, March 12

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 1, Episode 7

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 1-8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Friday, March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Series Premiere

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 1, Episode 8

Big Hero 6: The Series (Season 3)

Mexico Untamed (Season 1)

Friday, March 26