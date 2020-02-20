What's Coming To Disney+ In March 2020? Get Ready To Relive Your Childhood
Inspired by Netflix's monthly announcement of arrivals and leavings, other major brands have taken to proclaiming what to expect in the month ahead. It's a new tradition picked up by everyone from niche services like Acorn TV to major streamers like Hulu, to those who haven't joined the streaming wars yet, like HBO. Monthly emails go out, letting viewers know why they should subscribe. So what's coming to Disney+ in March 2020? There's more than you might think.
One thing viewers should know about the Disney+ arrivals that differentiates it from Netflix is the weekly release schedule. Since Netflix primarly drops series all at once, it only records them once on the "Arrivals" list. (Even the few that do run weekly only get listed when they premiere.) Disney+, on the other hand, catalogs every episode as it debuts as part of the schedule.
Most of what's arriving this month are continuing series episodes, with a couple of library titles scattered throughout. But there is one new show that will premiere in March: Be Our Chef. Disney+'s first cooking competition, hosted by Angela Kinsey, it's a family-oriented show that will add dashes of Disney magic to make their food sing.
Check out the trailer. The full list of arrivals is below.
Sunday, Mar. 1
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- Ice Age
Wednesday, Mar. 4
- Black Panther
Thursday, Mar. 5
- Bedtime Stories
Friday, Mar. 6
- The Finest Hours
- Three on the Run
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 703
- Shop Class Episode 102
- Marvel Hero Project Episode 118
- Diary of a Future President Episode 108
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 204
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 118
- One Day At Disney Episode 114
Friday, Mar. 13
- Wicked Tuna (Seasons 3-8)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Seasons 1-6)
- Zorro: Second Series (Season 1)
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 704
- Shop Class Episode 103
- Marvel Hero Project Episode 119
- Diary of a Future President Episode 109
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 205
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 119
- One Day At Disney Episode 115
Sunday, Mar. 15
- G-Force
Tuesday, March 17
- Big Hero 6 – The Series (Season 2)
Friday, Mar. 20
- I Didn’t Do It (Season 1-2)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (Season 2)
- Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Season 2)
- Marvel Hero Project – Season Finale
- Diary of a Future President – Season Finale
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 705
- Shop Class Episode 104
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 206
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 120
- One Day At Disney Episode 116
Wednesday, Mar. 25
- Wrinkle In Time
Friday, Mar. 27
- Be Our Chef – Series Premiere
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 706
- Shop Class Episode 105
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 207
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 121
- One Day At Disney Episode 117