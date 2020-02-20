Inspired by Netflix's monthly announcement of arrivals and leavings, other major brands have taken to proclaiming what to expect in the month ahead. It's a new tradition picked up by everyone from niche services like Acorn TV to major streamers like Hulu, to those who haven't joined the streaming wars yet, like HBO. Monthly emails go out, letting viewers know why they should subscribe. So what's coming to Disney+ in March 2020? There's more than you might think.

One thing viewers should know about the Disney+ arrivals that differentiates it from Netflix is the weekly release schedule. Since Netflix primarly drops series all at once, it only records them once on the "Arrivals" list. (Even the few that do run weekly only get listed when they premiere.) Disney+, on the other hand, catalogs every episode as it debuts as part of the schedule.

Most of what's arriving this month are continuing series episodes, with a couple of library titles scattered throughout. But there is one new show that will premiere in March: Be Our Chef. Disney+'s first cooking competition, hosted by Angela Kinsey, it's a family-oriented show that will add dashes of Disney magic to make their food sing.

Check out the trailer. The full list of arrivals is below.

Disney on YouTube

Sunday, Mar. 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

Wednesday, Mar. 4

Black Panther

Thursday, Mar. 5

Bedtime Stories

Friday, Mar. 6

The Finest Hours

Three on the Run

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 703

Shop Class Episode 102

Marvel Hero Project Episode 118

Diary of a Future President Episode 108

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 204

Disney Family Sundays Episode 118

One Day At Disney Episode 114

Friday, Mar. 13

Wicked Tuna (Seasons 3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Seasons 1-6)

Zorro: Second Series (Season 1)

Stargirl

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 704

Shop Class Episode 103

Marvel Hero Project Episode 119

Diary of a Future President Episode 109

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 205

Disney Family Sundays Episode 119

One Day At Disney Episode 115

Sunday, Mar. 15

G-Force

Tuesday, March 17

Big Hero 6 – The Series (Season 2)

Friday, Mar. 20

I Didn’t Do It (Season 1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (Season 2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Season 2)

Marvel Hero Project – Season Finale

Diary of a Future President – Season Finale

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 705

Shop Class Episode 104

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Episode 206

Disney Family Sundays Episode 120

One Day At Disney Episode 116

Wednesday, Mar. 25

Wrinkle In Time

Friday, Mar. 27