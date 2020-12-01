It's the final month of 2020, the end of a banner year for Disney's new streaming service. When the streamer launched in November 2019, Disney's goal was to attract 60 million subscribers by 2024... and the streamer already surpassed that goal by October 2020, with 75 million users signed up. So, how does Disney+ plan to close out a year of success beyond anyone's wildest dreams? Here are the shows and movies coming to Disney+ in December 2020.

Disney+ had previously announced the most significant piece of the December line up, which moved Pixar's Soul from theaters straight to streaming on Christmas day. Starring a powerhouse lineup of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett, this former theatrical release was already considered a shoo-in for the 2021 Oscars in the animation category. It's also the second major film Disney has taken from theaters and put directly on streaming after Mulan this past fall. But unlike Mulan, which was placed on a "Premier Access" tier, requiring viewers to pay extra, Soul will be free for all this holiday season, a family event for the holidays.

But Soul is only the first would be holiday classic to premiere this month on Disney+. Check out the full trailer:

More to come...