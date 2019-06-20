What's Coming To Amazon Prime In July 2019? A Lot Of Good Is Coming Your Way
The summer hasn't even officially kicked off, but I already have plenty of new titles saved to my streaming queues for those days when it's too hot to even move. In case you're still scrambling for some new entertainment as the days grow longer and slower, you can check out what's coming to Amazon Prime in July 2019. Whether you're in the mood for movies or TV, here's to finding something that distracts you from that summer steam for a few hours.
While Netflix is welcoming new seasons of anticipated TV in July and Hulu will add plenty of reality TV, Amazon Prime's month of streaming entails several familiar and brand new blockbusters. If you're nostalgic, you can find Corpse Bride, A Very Brady Sequel, and Dumb and Dumber throughout the month of July. Newer films like The Haunting of Sharon Tate and Hellboy will also join Amazon's streaming library, so if you missed their theatrical runs, you're in luck.
If you've re-watched all of the Marvel and X-Men movies one too many times, you also have the chance to delve into a different franchise when Amazon adds several Star Trek movies on July 31. Summertime means plenty of franchise hits at the movie theater, but it looks like you have a chance for your own marathon at home. Pair one of these flicks with some of the streaming service's more obscure titles and you have yourself an ideal movie night. Stock up on the popcorn now!
Check out the full list of new July titles below.
Available July 1
Under the Silver Lake
Available July 2
Phoenix
Available July 3
Peterloo
Available July 5
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny — Complete Season 1B
Available July 7
Marshall
Available July 9
Witless Protections
Available July 10
Trapped — Complete Season 2
Available July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Comicstaan — Complete Season 2
Available July 13
Never Grow Old
Available July 14
No Vacancy
Tabaluga
Available July 15
Love Happens
Available July 19
Trading Paint
All or Nothing — Complete Season 4
Available July 21
Time Freak
Available July 23
Serenity (2019)
Hellboy (2019)
Available July 26
The Boys — Complete Season 1
Dino Dana — Complete Season 3
Available July 27
A Vigilante
Available July 28
After Darkness
Pennyworth — Complete Season 1
Available July 29
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Available July 31
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Arctic
American Heart
Chinese Box
Corpse Bride
Dumb and Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Eight Men Out
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hackers
Ingenious
Jeepers Creepers 2
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
My Bloody Valentine
Rat Race
Rosemary’s Baby
S.W.A.T.
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
The Rainmaker
Tracker
Twelve Monkeys
Urban Cowboy
Happy summer streaming! You can catch me on my couch catching up on as many of these options as possible.