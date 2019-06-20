The summer hasn't even officially kicked off, but I already have plenty of new titles saved to my streaming queues for those days when it's too hot to even move. In case you're still scrambling for some new entertainment as the days grow longer and slower, you can check out what's coming to Amazon Prime in July 2019. Whether you're in the mood for movies or TV, here's to finding something that distracts you from that summer steam for a few hours.

While Netflix is welcoming new seasons of anticipated TV in July and Hulu will add plenty of reality TV, Amazon Prime's month of streaming entails several familiar and brand new blockbusters. If you're nostalgic, you can find Corpse Bride, A Very Brady Sequel, and Dumb and Dumber throughout the month of July. Newer films like The Haunting of Sharon Tate and Hellboy will also join Amazon's streaming library, so if you missed their theatrical runs, you're in luck.

If you've re-watched all of the Marvel and X-Men movies one too many times, you also have the chance to delve into a different franchise when Amazon adds several Star Trek movies on July 31. Summertime means plenty of franchise hits at the movie theater, but it looks like you have a chance for your own marathon at home. Pair one of these flicks with some of the streaming service's more obscure titles and you have yourself an ideal movie night. Stock up on the popcorn now!

Check out the full list of new July titles below.

Available July 1

Under the Silver Lake

Available July 2

Phoenix

Available July 3

Peterloo

Available July 5

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny — Complete Season 1B

Available July 7

Marshall

Open Road Films

Available July 9

Witless Protections

Available July 10

Trapped — Complete Season 2

Available July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Comicstaan — Complete Season 2

Available July 13

Never Grow Old

Available July 14

No Vacancy

Tabaluga

Available July 15

Love Happens

Available July 19

Trading Paint

All or Nothing — Complete Season 4

Available July 21

Time Freak

Available July 23

Serenity (2019)

Hellboy (2019)

Lionsgate

Available July 26

The Boys — Complete Season 1

Dino Dana — Complete Season 3

Available July 27

A Vigilante

Available July 28

After Darkness

Pennyworth — Complete Season 1

Available July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Available July 31

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Arctic

American Heart

Chinese Box

Corpse Bride

Dumb and Dumber

New Line Cinema

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eight Men Out

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

My Bloody Valentine

Rat Race

Rosemary’s Baby

S.W.A.T.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

The Rainmaker

Paramount Pictures

Tracker

Twelve Monkeys

Urban Cowboy

Happy summer streaming! You can catch me on my couch catching up on as many of these options as possible.