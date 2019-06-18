What's Coming To Hulu July 2019? Plan To Crank Up The AC & Stay Inside
Summer is in full swing, but that doesn't guarantee three solid months spent outside and enjoying some sun and surf. Seasonal thunderstorms and heat waves often prevent you from exploring outside and lead to you catching up on your binge-watching for a day or two. Luckily, streaming services are welcoming new libraries stuffed with movies and TV shows throughout the next month, so what's coming to Hulu July 2019? Get ready for some cinematic favorites and plenty of cooking and DIY shows to fill the dog days of summer.
Depending on where you live, summer may be the first time in several months that you have a chance to lounge outside, but does the weather ever really cooperate with your plans? July days are long and steamy, so take it easy if you just can't handle putting on a brave face for the sake of outdoor summer adventures. That's what a Hulu subscription and your comfy couch are for. The lengthy list of new content appearing on the platform this month definitely doesn't disappoint, so here's what you can add to your queue soon.
Available July 1
Forged in Fire — Complete Season 5
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death — Complete Season 2
Grace vs. Abrams — Complete Season 1
Hoarders — Complete Season 6
Killer in Plain Sight — Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight — Complete Season 7
Mountain Men — Complete Season 2
Nightwatch Nation — Complete Season 1
Project Runway — Complete Season 12
The Universe — Complete Seasons 4-6
Veronica Mars — Complete Seasons 1-3
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage — Series Premiere
88 Minutes
A Little Princess (1995)
A Year Ago in Winter
Accomplices
Airplane!
Airplanes II: The Sequel
American Gun
An American Werewolf in London
The Amityville Horror
Antiviral
The Appeared
Apres Lui
Arbitrage
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Astro Boy
Bad Lieutenant
Bad Santa
The Benchwarmers
Beyond the Gates (of Hell)
Big Fish
Brotherhood of Justice
Bull Durham
Bunny and the Bull
The Chateau
The Childhood of a Leader
Child's Play
Coffin Rock
Con Air
Cooties
CSA: Confederate States of America
Curse of the Zodiac
Dans Paris
Death Bell
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Endless Love
Errors of the Human Body
Evolution
Fainheart
Fighter
The First Wives Club
Gangster No. 1
The Girl Under the Waves
Good Luck Chuck
Good Time Max
Hard Candy
Hellions
Hero ("Ying Xiong")
Home of the Brave
Honey 2
The Housemaid
The Human Stain
I Remember You
The Imperialists are Still Alive
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
Johnny Mad Dog
Killing them Safely
King Kong (2005)
The Last Days
Leaving
Letters to Juliet
Man About Town
Man in the Moon
Manglehorn
Married to the Mob
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Girl
Myth of the American Sleepover
No One Knows about Persian Cats
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
The Overbrook Brothers
Paper Covers Rock
Paranoid Park
The Panic in Needle Park
The Polar Express
The Princess of Montpensier
Primal
Prime
Proof
Pumpkin
Puzzle
The Quiet American
Quigley Down Under
Rain
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rules of Attraction
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Sangre de mi Sangre
Shanghai Surprise
Sleepy Hollow
Sling Blade
Someone Else
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary
Spaceballs
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Stalked By My Patients
Stigmata
Stung
Superbad
Swimfan
Swingers
The Silence of the Lambs
The Sum of all Fears
Terror in the Woods
The Time that Remains
The Uninvited
The Wraith
Thomas in Love
Traitor
Turtles Can Fly
Unmade Beds
Uptown Girls
Vampires
Vincere
Walk Away Renee
We Are What We Are
White Night Wedding
With a Friend like Harry
Women of Brewster Place
Available July 2
The Last Word
Available July 3
Phoenix
Available July 4
Into The Dark: Culture Shock — Episode 10 Premiere
The Brink
Woman at War
Available July 5
Amazing World of Gumball — Complete Season 6
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — Complete Season 13
The Venture Bros. — Complete Season 7
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Available July 7
The Real Housewives of Orange County — Complete Season 13
Available July 10
Bring the Funny — Series Premiere
Harlots — Season 3 Premiere
Witness Protection
Available July 12
Hollywood Game Night — Season 6 Premiere
Gone Baby Gone
Available July 13
Clique — Complete Season 2
Available July 15
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — Complete Season 2
Beachfront Bargain Hunt — Complete Seasons 17-18
Caribbean Life — Complete Seasons 6-7
Chopped — Complete Seasons 30-31
Cold Valley — Complete Season 1
Deadly Women — Complete Seasons 11-12
Food Paradise — Complete Season 11
Homicide Hunter —Complete Season 8
How The Universe Works — Complete Seasons 3-6
Kids BBQ Championship — Complete Season 2
Killer Unknown —Complete Season 1
Love It or List It — Complete Seasons 12-13
Mythbusters — Complete Season 20
Mythbusters Jr. — Complete Season 1
NASA's Unexplained Files — Complete Seasons 1-5
Say Yes to the Dress — Complete Seasons 15-16
Secret Space Escapes — Complete Season 1
Shark Week 2017 — Complete Season 1
The 1990's: The Deadliest Decade — Complete Season 1
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over — Complete Season 1
Your Worst Nightmare — Complete Seasons 4-5
Available July 18
The Last Man
Available July 19
Tokyo Ghoul — Complete Season 3A
Available July 20
Apollo 11
Available July 21
The Wave
Available July 22
Time Freak
Available July 23
Planet 51
Available July 26
Light as a Feather — Complete Season 2 Premiere
Power — Complete Season 5
Veronica Mars — Complete Season 4 Premiere
I Trapped the Devil
The Field Guide to Evil
Available July 29
After Darkness
Available July 31
Four Weddings and a Funeral — Series Premiere
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Dior and I
