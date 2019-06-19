What's Coming To Netflix July 2019? Get Excited For A Ton Of New Content
Summertime may mean that your favorite network TV shows may be on a break, but in the age of streaming, these few months are just another opportunity for new episodes of beloved series to air. If you need a new TV show or movie to binge ASAP, you need to check out what's coming to Netflix in July 2019. In addition to welcoming highly anticipated seasons of its original content, Netflix will add movies and other new programming to its streaming library this month.
Netflix is always reliable if you need a movie to play in the background during household tasks, but this summer, the streaming platform is celebrating a busy season for its original TV. Nearly two years after its second season launched on Netflix, Stranger Things will debut a summer-themed Season 3 on July 4, promising "something bigger and better" than past episodes. The seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black will also premiere on July 26, while fans of Queer Eye can stream Season 4 starting on July 19.
Even if you've yet to binge Netflix's most popular TV titles, there's bound to be something that catches your eye on the service's list of new July titles. Happy streaming!
Available July 1
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who's That Knocking at My Door?
Available July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Good Witch — Complete Season 4
Available July 3
The Last Czars
Yummy Mummies — Complete Season 2
Available July 4
Kakegurui — Complete Season 2
Stranger Things — Complete Season 3
Available July 5
In the Dark — Complete Season 1
Available July 6
Free Rein — Complete Season 3
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
Available July 9
Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
Available July 10
Family Reunion
Grand Designs — Complete Seasons 10 & 15
Parchís: El documental
Available July 11
Cities of Last Things
Available July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia — Part 2
4 latas
Blown Away
Bonus Family — Complete Season 3
Extreme Engagement
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel - The Series — Complete Season 1
Point Blank
Smart People
Taco Chronicles
True Tunes: Songs
Available July 13
Sorry Angel
Available July 16
The Break-Up
The Princess and the Frog (2009)
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
Wynonna Earp — Complete Season 3
Available July 17
Pinky Malinky — Part 3
Available July 18
Secret Obsession
Available July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants — Complete Season 3
La casa de papel — Part 3
Last Chance U: INDY — Part 2
Queer Eye — Complete Season 4
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
Typewriter
Available July 22
Inglourious Basterds
Available July 24
The Great Hack
Available July 25
Another Life
Workin' Moms — Complete Season 2
Available July 26
Boi
The Exception
Girls With Balls
My First First Love — Complete Season 2
Orange Is the New Black — Complete Season 7
The Son
Sugar Rush — Complete Season 2
The Worst Witch — Complete Season 3
Available July 29
The Croods
Available July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
Available July 31
Kengan Ashura — Part l
The Letdown — Complete Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Wentworth — Complete Season 7