Fans who regularly keep up with Kim Kardashian's life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians will now have another avenue to stay apprised of the reality star's newest passion project. The TV personality is reportedly slated to head back behind the camera for a new non-fiction film that's in the works, which might make you wonder: What will Kim Kardashian’s Oxygen documentary be about? The social media mogul-turned-law-student is reportedly tackling the justice system in the upcoming film, and the first photos from the documentary show that we're going to be seeing a whole new side of the KUWTK star.

If regularly keep up with Kim K's happenings, you might know the star has been working on prison reform since 2018, when she helped free an incarcerated woman named Alice Marie Johnson who was serving life in prison for a first-time, nonviolent offense. Since then, Kardashian has been working to add the title of esquire to her resumé by participating in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm and studying to take the California bar exam in 2022, according to her May 2019 interview with Vogue.

While the reality star still has a ways to go until she's a full-fledged lawyer, fans can now see Kardashian in legal action in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, an upcoming Oxygen documentary that will detail her trials and tribulations in attempting to reform the criminal justice system. Per a press release obtained by E! News, the the two-hour film will follow Kardashian as she attempts to "secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system." The result? "An exclusive, never-before-seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America's most controversial subjects," according to the Oxygen channel's description of the show.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Weirdly enough, the film actually makes complete sense considering Kardashian is an old hand at sharing her life on camera, and she took to Instagram on Saturday, July 27 to tease the project with some selfies at the D.C. Central Detention Facility.

"Last week I was so moved by Dr. @marcmhoward, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit," Kardashian wrote alongside the collage of selfies, referencing her trip to correctional facility on Tuesday, July 23.

She continued, "I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @Oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have."

The D.C. Department of Corrections also shared several images from the event in a tweet. "Thank you @KimKardashian for visiting the Correctional Treatment Facility to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program as well as criminal justice reform," they wrote. "We certainly appreciate you sharing and engaging with us!"

While many fans and critics were skeptical of the reality star's legal aspirations, Kardashian previously opened up about her decision to create her "own lane" in a post shared to her social media channels in April.

"One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane,'" she wrote. "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am."

From the look of things, she's definitely doing that with this new documentary and not letting naysayers get in the way of her passion. Oxygen has not yet announced a premiere date for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.