Elite Daily
Stocksy/Studio Firma

What To Talk To Your Partner About Before Getting Serious, According To Real Women

By
Share

Deciding to get married is fun, beautiful and exciting. But, more than anything else, it's IMPORTANT. You are deciding to spend the rest of your life with someone. So, yes, it would be easy to get swept up in the excitement of the wedding planning and the cute Instagram posts but it's also important to take some very important things you need to talk to your partner about before getting serious. A recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked ladies to share, from personal experience, what they wished they talked about with their partners before taking their relationships to the next level.

Do yourself a favor and learn from their mistakes by asking these questions before escalating things with your partner.

How do you go about taking care of sick loved ones?

/u/theaftercath

Are the two of you culturally compatible?

/u/rayin

Who's going to do what around the house?

/u/PirateZero

Where will you be spending the holidays?

/u/thecrocodile44

How do you hang the toilet paper?

/u/ElleFuego

What are you allergic to?

/u/snapkangaroo

What is your career realistically going to require of you?

/u/buchliebhaberin

Will you be sharing bedrooms?

/u/Maggiemayday

I know these aren't the most casual conversations to seamlessly bring up at breakfast with your BAE but, if you plan on spending the rest of your lives together, you may have to suck it up and try anyway. It's for the sake of your love!!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!