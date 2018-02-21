Deciding to get married is fun, beautiful and exciting. But, more than anything else, it's IMPORTANT. You are deciding to spend the rest of your life with someone. So, yes, it would be easy to get swept up in the excitement of the wedding planning and the cute Instagram posts but it's also important to take some very important things you need to talk to your partner about before getting serious. A recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked ladies to share, from personal experience, what they wished they talked about with their partners before taking their relationships to the next level.
Do yourself a favor and learn from their mistakes by asking these questions before escalating things with your partner.
How do you go about taking care of sick loved ones?
I know these aren't the most casual conversations to seamlessly bring up at breakfast with your BAE but, if you plan on spending the rest of your lives together, you may have to suck it up and try anyway. It's for the sake of your love!!
