Whether we like to admit it or not, our exes were people who once played very important roles in our lives. And seeing them again can often be an opportunity to let out everything you left unsaid. If you're wondering what to say to your ex who changed your life, you're not alone! Figuring out what to say to someone who affected your life so profoundly — whether it be in a positive or negative way — can be nerve-wracking. That being said, a dozen brave and eloquent women took to Reddit's AskWomen thread today to share the things they would say if and when they ever see their exes again. Read along and prepare to get seriously inspired.

She'd tell him she wants him to be happy. It wasn't my fault, it wasn't your fault, we just weren't right for each other. We did make a couple of beautiful babies, and our grandchildren make it worth it all. Stay well, and be happy. —/u/lynnmammy

She wishes it would have worked out. I truly wish it had been our time, and I will forever hold what we had near and dear in my heart. —/u/Flicksterea

She'd keep it casual. I'd say, "Hey, long time no see." —/u/ThePinkPanther2

She'd thank him for showing her real love. Thank you for showing me what real love from a guy should be like.(I was the one who messed up in that relationship, and subsequently dated a**holes until my current boyfriend :)) —/u/meelz_xo

She'd thank him for all of the pain he put her through. I'd thank him for teaching me a valuable lesson. He taught me that you can do everything in the world to help someone, give them all of your money and they'll still disrespect you and treat you like sh*t. hard lesson to learn and I'm still upset about it, but I'm trying really hard to not be as bitter about it. and now I probably wouldn't date someone who was in such a different place in their life to me. —/u/jasalhada

She'd keep her message short and not-so-sweet. F*ck you —/u/catsback

She'd take him off his pedestal. Three words... YOU AINT SH*T. Then ask why he felt the need to cheat. I done did everything for that lil boy. The disrespect is unreal. —/u/310throwaway310

She'd ask how he's doing. Well, my ex reached out a couple of months ago to apologize to me, and now we occasionally talk. I pity him."Are you okay?" Is what I would say - and what I do say from time to time.Apparently I'm the only person on this planet whom he trusts. —/u/camlop

She'd get real about how she feels about his new bae. I wish you were the one before you chose her —/u/hoepunk

Despite the hurt he caused, she'd still wish him happiness. You hurt me in ways you can't even imagine. But it's ok. Hope you're happy. —/u/Audreytwooo