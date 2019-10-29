What To Pack For Different Bachelorette Parties For The Most Epic Trips Ever
If a lot of your friends are getting engaged, you may be looking forward to all the bachelorette parties in your near future. What's better than a weekend away in a fun setting with all of your besties in one place? As you get ready for the celebrations, you'll need to know what to pack for different bachelorette parties depending on what destination you're heading to.
Whether the bride-to-be chooses to head to a winery, Disney World, the beach, the mountains, or anywhere else, what you pack in your suitcase can be vastly different. Sundresses and sandals are made for the beach, shorts and tank tops are perfect for a theme park, fun heels and glittery eyeshadows are great for Vegas... and the list goes on. You want to have the best pics ever to take away from the bachelorette weekend, so think of this list as your guidelines for packing the perfect outfits for your destination.
You and the crew will have an amazing time at the party no matter what, but an awesome wardrobe can definitely take the experience to a new level. Here are some suggestions on what to pack based on what kind of bachelorette destination you're heading to.
1. For A Beach Party
For a beach celebration, a great course of action is to pack as many breezy, flowy pieces as possible. In addition, a neutral palette — think cream, white, brown, and tan — will make for the perfect color scheme, and the whole crew will look cute and coordinate against the bright blue ocean.
2. For A Vegas Party
Las Vegas is an epic bachelorette destination, and the whole squad will be ready to hit the town looking as glam as possible. If you're planning a bachelorette party in Vegas, consider packing sleek black outfits, glittery makeup, and bold lip colors. Fun details like clear accessories can also amp up your outfits.
3. For A Party In The Mountains
For a getaway in the mountains, comfy sweaters, distressed jeans, and stylish booties are definitely the way to go. Bachelorette parties in the mountains can be a mix of casual and subtly glam, but the most important part is that you stay warm and cozy.
4. For A Party In The City
For a fun time out on the town with your besties, you can keep it pretty simple. City attire is casual but elevated, and since you'll likely be walking around a bit, comfy (but glam) shoes are the way to go. Amp up the outfit with some delicate jewelry, and pick a color scheme neutral enough to fit in with all the pics you'll be taking.
5. For A Trip To Disney
What better place to celebrate one of your BFFs getting married than at the most magical place in the world? A trip to Disney World or Disneyland is a great way to bond with your pals while enjoying rides and all the Mickey-shaped snacks you can eat. Keep your outfit light to combat the hot sun, and make sure your sneaks are good for walking around all day.
6. For A Party At A Winery
For a bachelorette party set at a beautiful winery, pick out something fun. A cute sundress paired with a felt hat and some sensible-but-stylish heels is the perfect combination for sipping rosé and snapping pics.