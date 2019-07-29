Prepping for a bachelorette party weekend can be... intense. There are a lot of details that go into making sure that everyone is happy, from the maid of honor, to the mother of the bride, to of course, the bride herself. But no matter what your role is in the planning process, knowing how to pack for a bachelorette weekend trip is an absolute necessity to ensure that you — and the entire #BrideSquad — have an awesome time.

Things like a neutral pair of fancy heels and a breezy day-to-night dress should definitely be on your packing list. Plus, you're going to want to bring home some memories, so an instant camera should find its way into your bag, too. There are a million things to think of when you're helping plan the epic bachelorette party of a lifetime, but with an easy reference like this list, it should make your packing routine a lot less stressful. After all, you want to make sure you can focus on keeping the bride happy all weekend long.

Make sure that you and your #BrideSquad keep these seven things in mind when you're packing up for the most unforgettable bachelorette party weekend ever.

1. Stylish-Yet-Comfy Heels RAYE Brindis Heel $148 | Revolve No matter what you have planned for the weekend, it's safe to say a pair of heels should definitely be in your suitcase. But in the interest of saving space in your luggage — and also compensating for the fact that you might be indecisive about your outfits — one pair of neutral heels should be enough. This pair by RAYE from Revolve is definitely that pair. They're simple and chic, but because of the chunky heel, they're super comfortable so you can dance your heart out and hop from the bar, to the hotel room, to the club without having to take your shoes off. Plus, the neutral nude color will ensure that you can match them with whatever going-out outfits you pick out.

2. A Bikini Top Wolf & Whistle Curve Exclusive Eco mix & match Exclusive bandeau bikini top $35 $17.50 | ASOS Even if you're not headed to a beach destination for this bachelorette weekend, you may be spending a day by the pool at some point throughout the trip. For this, you're definitely going to need a cute bikini top that also helps your "girls" feel supported. (You can even pair it with a pair of high-waist shorts and a cute kimono.) This bandeau from by Wolf & Whistle from ASOS is the perfect pick. Plus, because it has no straps, you don't have to worry about any awkward tan lines when you take group pics later that night.

3. A Breezy Sundress Wildly Wonderful Leopard Print Satin Maxi Wrap Dress $59 | Lulus Nothing is better than a dress you can dress up or dress down. Regardless if you're sightseeing in a new city, going clubbing, having a fancy dinner, or just taking it easy, a fun, breezy dress should definitely be on your packing list. This gorgeous one from Lulus is perfect for the person who wants to stand out both in the day and at night. The fun leopard print is totally on-trend, and the wrap silhouette is sure to make a statement. You can wear it with flats or sandals during the day, then slip into some heels for a night out.

4. Comfy White Sneaks Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Low Top $55 | Converse Personally, I think the cutest way to get matchy-matchy pics with your #BrideSquad without looking too cheesy is to invest in matching sneakers. White is the traditional color of weddings, so it seems like an obvious choice, but it's also sure to match whatever outfits you all choose to wear. I particularly love these leather low tops from Converse because they're easy to clean, and you really can never go wrong with Chuck Taylors. You can wear them while you're out and about exploring, or even wear them to the club if you're not trying to worry about heels.

5. An Instant Camera Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $69 | Urban Outfitters What better way to document a weekend full of memories with your favorite people than with an instant camera? This mini one by Fujifilm from Urban Outfitters can easily squeeze into your purse, and the prints can all be fun mementos for all of you to take home.

6. Instagrammable Cocktail Cups Mini Pineapple Gift Set $149 | Elyx Boutique If everyone in the #BrideSquad is 21 and over, you might be mixing up a few cocktails in your hotel room. Why not sip them in style? These adorable copper pineapple cocktail cups are not only a great way to keep your cocktail cold, but they're also super Instagrammable and make great gifts. This set comes in a group of three so that everyone can have their own. (And if you stick a mocktail in there instead, no one will know the difference!)