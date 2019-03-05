In my opinion, a road trip can be the ultimate bonding experience for every friend group. Picture this: The windows are rolled down, your sunnies are on, and you're belting out your favorite tunes with the people you love most. (Of course, Oreos and Cheetos make an appearance sometime during the ride, too.) You have complete freedom to take detours and go on any journey your heart desires. You may be in the process of planning a road trip with the squad, and nothing sounds better than that. Here's what to pack for a road trip with friends to let those good times roll.

Have you ever taken a road trip? It's one of the best ways to explore a new destination. You don't have to deal with long lines at the airport, layovers, or battling for an armrest. You can simply load up the car and go.

Whether you've been planning for months or decide to go on a whim, this trip will be one for the books. It's even better when you can bring friends along to share the memories with. You'll be spending a lot of time together, so it's a great way to reconnect and catch up on everything. So, what are you waiting for? I'd say it's about time to get packing!

1 An Aux Cord To Stream The Beats CableCreation 1.5 Feet Aux Cord $4.99 Amazon Every successful road trip needs a DJ, am I right? You can't hit the road without bringing an aux cord along to stream your favorite tunes while you cruise. Each one of your friends can load up a personal playlist on their phones, and pass around the aux cord.

2 A Polaroid Camera To Capture The Memories Polaroid POP Instant Digital Camera $199.99 Amazon Road trips with friends are full of great conversations, games, laughter, memories, and photos, of course! Why not capture every single moment with an instant camera? Digital photos are cool, but instant photos will leave you with tangible memories that'll last a lifetime. And when you return home, you'll be able to hang them up in your room to remember this amazing trip.

3 A Cute Cooler To Keep All Of Your Snacks And Beverages Chilled YETI Tundra 45 Cooler $396.98 Amazon What's a road trip without snacks on snacks on snacks? You'll definitely want to load up on tasty treats and refreshing drinks before you hit the road. An insulated cooler will keep all of your drinks cold for days on end. (You can thank me later.)

4 A Portable Charger To Give Your Devices Juice External Battery Pack RAVPower $34.99 Amazon Whether you plan on taking millions of photos or listening to non-stop music, a battery pack will be useful when you're on the road. This portable charger will help you stay connected and give all of your devices the juice they need for the long haul. Everyone will be able to use this device over the duration of the trip.

5 A Fun Travel Game To Kick Off The Adventure 501 Questions: A Travel Game $14.99 Amazon You'll have nothing but time to play games on the road. Road trips are a great opportunity to bond with your friends over a long period of time and dive into some pretty deep conversations. Play a game that will kick off the adventure, and leave you laughing the entire trip.