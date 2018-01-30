Spring break is still a few months away, but you probably know by now if you're actually traveling somewhere or if you plan to hunker down for a staycation. It might feel disappointing if you wanted to go somewhere but then decided not to, especially if some of your friends are getting seriously pumped about all of the snorkeling they're going to fit into five days in the sun. Figuring out what to do on a spring break staycation can seem daunting, but the truth is that your opportunities are entirely endless.

Because you're staying home (and not spending a bunch of money on airfare and accommodations), you have all of the wealth of your worldly goods combined with extra free time that you don't usually have. That means guilt-free Netflix sessions, quality time getting to know your own neighborhood, and ample space to try out a new skill or hobby, as well.

Staycations might just be more relaxing than vacations, since you don't have to worry about cancelled flights or unexpected costs. So sit back, relax, and make the most of your time at home. Here are seven ways to crush the staycation game for your 2018 spring break.

1 Pick A Series And Dive In Giphy It doesn't matter if it's a TV show you've always wanted to watch, or a book series that's been recommended to you. Diving into a long-form narrative is a great way to lose yourself on a lazy Sunday (or any day, since it's spring break). I personally have immensely enjoyed watching episode after episode of The Leftovers on HBO, and my favorite book series (besides Harry Potter, of course) are actually collections of essays, which are bite-sized and easily consumed. Try Chloe Caldwell or Lena Dunham to get your essay fix started.

2 Go On A Tech Cleanse TEDx Talks on YouTube There's no better time than spring break if you're looking to take a day (or several) away from social media. Phone addiction is a real thing, and so is the obsession to constantly refresh your news feeds, so if you're up to the task, you should give it a try. Consider muting notifications from all your social media apps during the time you'll spend watching your TV marathon or reading your book. See how long you can go without checking your phone, then try to double it. You might just be amazed how quickly you stop missing it.

3 Learn About A Topic You've Always Been Interested In Giphy The world is a big, wide, overwhelming place at times, and it can feel like an impossible task to be up to date on all things political, environmental, cultural, and more. This spring break, consider picking a topic — like the history of gun control in America, or the study of dreams and their impact on our conscious behavior — and dive as deep as you'd like. If you want to read books that you'll most likely never read again, it's a perfect time to go to your local library, because yeah, it's important to remember that we have full institutions of knowledge paid for by our tax dollars, waiting for us to enjoy.

4 Plan Some Fun Day Trips Giphy Just because you're not going anywhere far doesn't mean you can't go anywhere at all. Plan a day trip to a destination in your region, and it'll feel like a vacation all on its own.

5 Get To Know Your Culinary Side What better time to toss together (i.e. spend four painstaking but enjoyable hours) a fancy recipe? This is the ultimate time for you to go out on a limb with your taste buds and try creating something new. You could make a theme for the week (like trying something new every night), or you could pick a food group and dive deep, like seeing how many different ways you can incorporate beets into a meal. No matter what you choose to do, you're sure to learn some new cooking tips and tricks along the way.

6 Do Something Thoughtful For Someone Else Giphy Sometimes life can get so busy that you run out of room to pay attention to all of your relationships. This spring break, consider doing something kind for the loved ones in your life. Whether it's a homemade gift (crochet, anyone?) or simply a handwritten letter, going out of your way to do something thoughtful for the people in your life will be a totally rewarding way to spend your time.