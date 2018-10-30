Did you think that you had to wait until Friday, Nov. 23 (aka Black Friday) to shop major sales? Well, think again, because IT Cosmetics' Friends and Family Sale is happening starting today. The cult-favorite makeup brand is rewarding their customers with access to major discounts from Tuesday, Oct. 30, to Friday, Nov. 2, which really is perfect timing to as we transition from spooky Halloween into the holiday season. And trust me, if there is one thing that you should be thankful for this holiday season, it is the killer deals that IT Cosmetics is offering up.

Starting today, after filling your digital shopping cart with foundations, mascaras, and palettes galore on IT Cosmetics' website, you simply punch in the code "FF2018" at checkout and receive 25 percent off your purchase of $30 or more. Because the brand is clearly already in the spirit of giving, if you spend $60 after the Friends and Family discount, IT Cosmetics will also give you a free "Start Your Day with Confidence" Set. Personally, I already feel very confident in spending $60 or more on IT Cosmetics products, so with a reward like that, I know I won't experience any sort of buyer's remorse.

Courtesy of IT Cosmetics

In case you're not familiar with the "Start Your Day with Confidence Set," it contains three of IT Cosmetics' best-selling skincare products: Confidence in a Cream ($48, IT Cosmetics), Confidence in a Cleanser (travel size), and Confidence in an Eye Cream (travel size). Together, this trio works to hydrate even the driest of skin, especially as the temperatures begin to drop.

Does this major sale have you so overwhelmed with excitement that you can't even begin to think about what to purchase? Understandable, but no worries — I got you. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a holiday gift for a (very lucky) loved one, there are endless amazing products to choose from. Ahead are some hero products from IT Cosmetics that we should all be thankful for, even more so knowing that you can now snag them at a discounted price.

As the name suggests, this set contains the perfect combination of products to celebrate numero uno: YOU! And what better way to celebrate you than to gift yourself four of IT Cosmetics' fan-favorite products. The kit contains the Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream (full size), Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara, and Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil Deluxe Sample. This way, you can start your day with strong brows and killer lashes, and end it by cleansing that makeup off and treating yourself to a brightening moisturizer for your eyes.

If you have someone on your holiday shopping list who is obsessed with eyeshadow palettes and is constantly trying out new shades, then you need to add IT Cosmetics' Superhero™ Eye Transforming Anti-Aging Super Palette to your cart. The palette contains a range of neutrals, nudes, and boldly-pigmented liners, all of which blend easily and are super wearable. (See? I told you I'd give you the brand's hero products.)

Every makeup brush that you could ever need is included in this kit: It cointains the Flawless Powder Brush, the Flawless Blush Brush, the Flawless Foundation Brush, the Flawless Concealer Brush, and the Flawless All-Over Shadow & Liner Brush. It makes for the perfect gift to yourself or the makeup-loving person on your shopping list.

During the Friends and Family sale, make sure to add the perfect pair to your cart: a must-have hydrating powder foundation and the plushest, double-sided application brush that can softly yet evenly layer on buildable coverage. It's a win-win.

Nothing says a holiday party ~lewk~ like a bold lip that lasts literally all night long. Infused with nine butters and oils, collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid, this highly-pigmented lip stain goes on smoothly and nourishes your pout.