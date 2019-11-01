It's happening! Black Friday deals are already being announced. That means you can start planning now, so you can figure out which stores you want to hit when the day gets here. Kohl's just released its online and in-store dates and times for one of the busiest sales of the year. So, what time does Kohl's open on Black Friday? If you're planning to shop all the deals, start taking notes now.

Kohl's just released its Black Friday ad, which includes the official Black Friday start times (!!!). According to the ad, you can go to Kohls.com and check out Black Friday deals as soon as Monday, Nov. 25, at 12:01 a.m. CT. Yes, that means that you can shop Kohl's Black Friday deals online well before Thanksgiving and without waiting in long AF lines.

If you would rather shop in-store, or prefer to catch the company's doorbusters, then you will have to wait until Thursday, Nov. 28. Online doorbusters start at 12:01 a.m. CT on Nov. 28, and in-store Black Friday deals, including doorbusters, start at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The fact that Kohl's is starting its online deals so early will honestly make it a lot easier, especially if you don't like shopping on Thanksgiving. You can get an even earlier start on your holiday shopping with Kohl's Nov. 1-3 pre-Black Friday deals. According to an email from Kohl's to Elite Daily, there are more than 100 Black Friday deals available during the first weekend of November, and you'll get $10 Kohl's Cash ($15 Kohl's Cash on Nov. 1 purchases) for every $50 Spent through Nov. 3.

If you're interested in checking out the items, see Kohl's ad for its Black Friday deals so you can decide what you want to snap up. For instance, I'm thinking of grabbing that Kohl's doorbuster on the Amazon Fire Stick for $20 (originally $50), or the deal on the Fuji Instax Mini 9 instant camera for $50 (originally $120).

I'm also very excited about the announcement that Kohl's will be giving $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, plus an extra 15% off qualifying purchases from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29. Additionally, if you are shopping at Kohls.com, you can get free shipping when you spend $25 from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4. As expected, there is a fine print with the Kohl's Cash that you get. You aren't able to redeem your Kohl's cash until Nov. 30, after the Black Friday deals have ended. And make sure that you do redeem them, as the Kohl's Cash you earn during Black Friday will only be good through Dec. 9.

Kohl's is not the only company announcing Black Friday sales early. In fact, on Nov. 1 Amazon released news of its pre-Black Friday sale. There will be daily and month-long deals to take advantage of.

It feels like Black Friday is starting earlier every year, but TBH, I'm not mad about it. It makes it so much easier to check everyone off your holiday shopping list.