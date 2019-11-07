What Time Does Best Buy Open On Black Friday? You Can Shop Early

Just when you thought you knew exactly where you were planning to shop the day after Thanksgiving, another store releases its Black Friday ad. If you like to shop in-store, you'll need to know the specifics. Best Buy recently released its Black Friday preview ad, so mark down what time Best Buy opens on Black Friday and get ready to shop.

According to its website's FAQ for the holidays, Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 28, taking a break and closing at 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29, and then reopening Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. local time. Best Buy's Black Friday sale will then end at 10 p.m. local time in-stores on Nov. 29.

If you plan to shop online, you won't have as many hourly stipulations to worry about. In fact, Best Buy's site says that the company will be offering deals all of Thanksgiving week, leading up to Black Friday. Plus, the website will have most of the same in-store Thanksgiving day deals available, including Black Friday doorbusters and some exclusive online-only deals.

But in-store shoppers, listen up because there are some exceptions to the in-store hours listed above. Although most Best Buy store locations will follow the previously mentioned schedule, there are a few retail stores that will differ:

Best Buy locations in Maine will open at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

Best Buy locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will open at 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

Best Buy stores in Paramus, New Jersey will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, but close at 11 p.m. that night. Then, they will open up again at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

Some other stores may not follow the schedules listed above, including mall-based Best Buy stores. To make sure your Best Buy location follows the typical Black Friday schedule, you can check your local Best Buy store page.

Best Buy

Best Buy also has early Black Friday deals that you can score online and in-store from Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10.

If you're ready to start shopping Best Buy has deals available to shop now, like up to $500 savings on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (with qualified activation and Trade-In), up to $300 off the Apple Watch Series 4, and $229.99 for a KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer (normally $499.99).

Then on Monday, Nov. 11, Best Buy will start something called Daily Doorbusters. This promo gives shoppers access to 10 doorbusters from the Black Friday ad early, in case you just can't wait. From Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, you'll be able to catch a new doorbuster from the ad. Of course, these early deals will be available again on Thanksgiving, so if you can't make it happen early, you can snag it when Black Friday hours begin in-store or online. Best Buy will give tickets for select doorbusters to shoppers who get there earlier, but each store gives out tickets at its discretion, so times on that may vary.