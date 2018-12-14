'Tis the season for cozy nights spent at home, watching your favorite Christmas movies in your PJs. It's time to stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Holiday, and Home Alone. Of course, your movie night wouldn't be complete without gingerbread cookies and hot cocoa. While you're rewatching these classic films, have you ever wondered what the houses in popular Christmas movies would look like today?

Well, interior design startup, Modsy, is back at it again with home decor inspiration that's both merry and bright. If you're unfamiliar with Modsy, it will be your new interior design BFF. All you need to do is take a few pictures of your room, fill out a design quiz, and in just about no time, you'll get a custom plan for your home. Modsy will even help you see your dream space with furniture from popular brands in a 3D model. Though, if your dream is to have a home like the one in your favorite Christmas movies, you have to check out these five holiday designs.

From Home Alone to White Christmas, each one of these Modsy designs gives a little nod to an iconic holiday film. After looking at these, they'll have you dreaming of not only a white Christmas, but a new living space for the holidays.

1 Live Like Kevin McCallister In This 'Home Alone'-Inspired Room Modsy Inspired by the '90s classic, Home Alone, this particular design features the coziest Christmas colors, red and green, throughout. You can incorporate those festive hues in your own space with a few throw pillows (like these plaid pillow covers from Pottery Barn), a merry and bright rug from CB2, and a lush garland from Pottery Barn.

2 Dance Around In A Room Inspired By 'The Nutcracker' Modsy While some people may have visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads this season, you're dreaming of a newly designed living room instead. If you love The Nutcracker ballet, you'll seriously twirl for this Modsy design. You can recreate the vibes of the space with a grand chandelier from Pottery Barn. Seriously though, even the purple wallpaper is dreamy! And to complete the look, you need a nutcracker like this one from West Elm.

3 Your Heart Will Grow Three Sizes For This 'Grinch'-Inspired Room Modsy Cindy Lou Who, there's no need to wonder where Christmas is, because it's right here in this room inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Of course, for this look, you'll need something green like this sleeper sofa from Joybird. Be sure to incorporate a bunch of nods to the film as well, like these Max the dog and heart pillows. Plus, a pair of tabletop binoculars are essential for keeping an eye on the Whos in Whoville.

4 This 'The Holiday'-Inspired Room Has A Romantic Feel Modsy The Holiday has everything you could ever want in a Christmas romantic comedy, and just like Amanda and Iris end up switching homes, you'll want to switch up your own with new decor. You might love Iris' cute and cozy cabin, but this Modsy design is inspired by Amanda's luxurious home in LA. Achieve this elegant look with white furniture that has a pop of color with a fringe throw from Crate & Barrel and a beautiful piece of artwork hanging over the fireplace.